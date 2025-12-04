Discover the best food, parties and trackside experiences as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings F1 fever to the capital

The weekend everyone has been waiting for is finally here. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has the whole city buzzing. Yas Island feels electric. The air hums as soon as you cross the bridge. The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is here, and the city is already shifting into high gear. The roar of engines. The smell of rubber. The flash of champagne. From rooftop revelry to racetrack brunches, this is where to eat, drink and party like a champion all race weekend long.

F1 Paddock at Belgian Café, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

If you can’t make it to Yas Island, bring the track to you. Belgian Café is turning its Marina Garden into a mini paddock, complete with games, prizes and the chance to win the ultimate reward, which is tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Expect themed food, cold brews, and the race screened live on an outdoor mega screen from December 5 to 7.

Location: Marina Garden, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Time: October 27 to November 30; live screening from December 5 to 7

Cost: À la carte menu

Contact: (050) 723 5441

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island: The Heart of the Race

If the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had a pulse, you’d feel it here. Perched directly on Yas Marina Circuit, W Abu Dhabi is the city’s ultimate pit stop for luxury, food and full-throttle fun. From trackside suites to terrace parties, this is as close as it gets to the action without actually driving a car.

B.I.G Race Weekend Brunch at Garage

Rev your appetite for bold global flavours. Think five culinary hubs, A5 Wagyu Prime Ribs, Bluefin Tuna carving stations, and caviar served with blinis, all set to the beat of live DJs and the hum of engines below.

Packages:

Friday, Dec 5 (1pm to 4pm) — Dhs1,500 Champagne Terrace; Dhs1,080 Champagne Indoor; Dhs800 House Indoor

Saturday, Dec 6 (12:30pm to 3:30pm) — Dhs1,800 Champagne Terrace; Dhs1,300 Champagne Indoor; Dhs1,000 House Indoor

Saturday, Dec 6 (4:30pm to 7:30pm) — Dhs5,000 Champagne Terrace; Dhs1,500 Champagne Indoor; Dhs1,000 House Indoor

Sunday, Dec 7 (4pm to 7pm) — Dhs7,100 Champagne Terrace; Dhs2,800 Champagne Indoor; Dhs1,900 House Indoor

Contact: (02) 656 0000

Yas Bay

Over at Yas Bay, the vibe is less pit stop, more victory lap. This is where champagne flows faster than the cars and the music doesn’t quit when the race does. If you can’t be on the track, this is the next best place to feel like you’ve won something.

Bla Bla Abu Dhabi

This is where brunch meets the afterparty. Bla Bla’s Race Weekend lineup brings back its signature high-energy brunches and thumping DJ sets. Between the beats, bubbles and beach views, it’s impossible not to feel like you’re part of the podium celebrations.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: Thursday to Sunday, 12PM–4PM

Cost: Dhs500 House; Dhs750 Premium; Dhs1,500 Champagne

Contact: (02) 639 9078

Ishtar – Velocity Terrace

If glamour had an address, it would be at Ishtar’s Velocity Terrace. Overlooking Turns 8 to 11, this Race Weekend experience blends fine dining with front-row racing. Expect champagne, curated gourmet menus, DJs, dancers and even racing simulators to keep the adrenaline pumping. It’s the elegant kind of chaos.

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina – Abu Dhabi

Time: Friday to Sunday, from 8pm

Cost: Minimum spend Dhs500 per person after 8pm

Contact: (050) 402 2293

Mika

Mediterranean soul with a race-day spirit. Mika brings Riviera glamour to Yas Marina, where afternoon sunlight spills across the terrace and DJs set the mood for sundowners that stretch into the night. Expect refined flavours, a stylish crowd, and plenty of sparkle.

Location: Yas Marina, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi Thursday & Friday: À la carte dining

Time: Saturday & Sunday (1pm to 4pm)

Cost: Riviera Brunch – Dhs699 House; Dhs899 Premium; Dhs1,199 Champagne; Evening: La Festa Mika (from 7pm) – Dhs850 minimum spend per person

Entertainment: DJ James (1–6pm); DJ Luca (7pm to 2am)

Contact: (056) 433 1422

Stars N’ Bars

The ultimate crowd-pleaser for F1 fans who like their burgers with a side of engine noise. Expect American and Tex-Mex classics, cold pints, themed brunches and live race screenings. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s where everyone ends up at some point during the weekend.

Location: Emporium Building, Yas Marina, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi

Time: Friday & Saturday Brunch (1pm to 4pm) — 3-hour brunch with 3-course menu

Cost: Dhs500 House; Dhs899 Champagne

Contact: (02) 565 0101

CLUB IRIS

If Race Weekend had a heartbeat, it would probably sound like Club Iris. The Yas Marina favourite returns with three nights of big-name DJs, wild energy, and that glossy Iris charm that keeps the F1 crowd coming back. Bring your stamina.

Location: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Time: From 6pm each night

Cost: From Dhs300

Contact: (055) 160 5636

Tiki Pacifico

A little Pacific rhythm with your petrol fumes. Tiki Pacifico leans all the way into island flavour with DJs, dancers, race screenings, cocktails and a good-time buzz that lasts till late.

Location: Tiki Pacifico Lounge, Al Bandar Marina, Abu Dhabi

Time: From 1pm till late

Cost: À la carte

Contact: (050) 696 9298

Café del Mar

Café del Mar turns Race Weekend into one long beachside party. Think poolside beats, flowing drinks, and a Pit Stop Brunch that keeps the celebration rolling from day to night.

Location: Café del Mar, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

Time: Brunch from 1pm to 4pm

Cost:

Friday: Dhs399

Saturday: Dhs499

Sunday: Fully booked

Contact: (050) 402 2283

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

A rooftop that feels made for golden hour selfies and late-night stories. Siddharta brings Mediterranean Asian flair, waterfront views and a line up of performers that turn the whole place electric.

Location: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, Abu Dhabi

Time: From 5pm

Cost: À la carte

Contact: (050) 601 1194

Ornina Arabian Lounge

If you want your Race Weekend with a side of old-world charm, Ornina is your stop. It blends Arabian and Moroccan flavours with sea views that steal the show. Settle in, order something fragrant, and let the F1 buzz meet the warmth of an evening that feels like a story waiting to be told.

Location: Ornina Arabian Lounge, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi

Time: From 4pm

Cost: À la carte

Contact: (050) 696 9312