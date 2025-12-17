Is Dubai in for a cold front?

After last weekend’s weather surprise, multiple forecasts are now pointing to more rain on the way and a noticeable drop in temperatures across the city. So, could this be the start of a cold front?

Here’s what you need to know.

From Friday, December 18, a cold spell (possibly lasting longer than a week) is set to move into Dubai, kicking off with heavy rain. Temperatures are expected to dip significantly, with the lowest low forecast for Tuesday, December 23, when the mercury could drop to 10°C.

That’s seriously chilly (and not even talking Dubai standards) so yes, it might finally be time to dig out the jumpers.

Public safety alert

On Saturday, December 13, some residents around 9pm were sent a public safety alert from Dubai Police on their phones, warning of unstable weather conditions.

Dubai woke up to rain on Sunday morning

Just hours later, on Sunday, December 14, Dubai woke up to rainfall, something that still feels unusual in a city known for year-round sunshine.

While rain isn’t a regular part of the UAE’s natural weather cycle, it’s often supported by cloud seeding, a process used to enhance rainfall in the region.

Behind the scenes, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) runs one of the world’s most advanced cloud seeding programmes. By introducing tiny particles such as salt crystals or nanomaterials into clouds, scientists help water droplets grow heavy enough to fall as rain – boosting rainfall in a country where water is a precious resource.

And it looks like last weekend may have just been the beginning.

More rain could be on the way this weekend

According to multiple weather sources, more rain is expected and it could impact your weekend plans.

What the iPhone Weather app is predicting

The iPhone Weather app is currently showing:

Thursday, December 18: 60% chance of rain

Friday, December 19: Up to 95% chance of rain

Sunday, December 21: Around 35% chance of rain

Alongside the rain, a cold front is expected to move across Dubai. From Friday, the highest temperature is forecast to be just 21°C, with lows dipping to around 14°C, chilly by Dubai standards.

Time to dig out those jumpers and track pants hiding at the back of the cupboard.

WeatherRadar app shows rain

According to the WeatherRadar app, rainfall is expected:

From around 10pm on Thursday, December 18

Continuing through to Friday, December 19, around 10am (with a few breaks)

Picking up again on Saturday, December 20

Add cooler temperatures into the mix, and it may be worth rethinking outdoor plans this weekend.

NCM forecast: Cloudy with heavy rain

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is also forecasting unstable conditions, with partly cloudy skies and heavy rain expected across:

Thursday, December 18

Friday, December 19

Saturday, December 20

So… what does this mean for your weekend?

With forecasts from three different sources, it’s safe to say your weekend plans might need a little flexibility. It’s cold… well, cold for Dubai and while some will be layering up, others will insist it’s still T-shirt weather.

Either way, we’re not used to this kind of forecast, so planning ahead is key.

Looking for indoor plans instead?

Don’t worry, when the rain arrives, What’s On has plenty of ideas for indoor dining, activities for the family and adult things to do too across the city.

Also read: Traffic fines to avoid while driving in the rain in Dubai

Images: What’s On