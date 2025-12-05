Think of it as holiday gift ideas that say “I get you” … Because great gifts are personal
You know that feeling when someone gives you something and you’re like – wow, they really know me? That’s the goal this year. Skip the random candles and last-minute vouchers; start with who they are. From the scent collector to the sentimental soul, finding the right gift gets way easier when it matches their vibe (and they’ll actually use it). Here’s some inspo for your festive gift shopping and holiday gift ideas in Dubai this season.
Multicolor summer picnic scarf, Dhs400, available on farmrio.ae
Jacquemus The Spiaggia Round Bag, Dhs2,750, available on jacquemus.ae
Luv Aj The Formentera Bangles, Set of 3 Dhs400, available on ounass.ae
Le Specs Outta Love sunglasses, Dhs260, available on levelshoes.com
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones, Dhs179, available on sonyworld.ae
Gel Manicure Mini Travel Kit, Dhs190, available on sephora.me
Bale bag travel neck pillow beige, Dhs199, available on linkstore.ae
Work From Anywhere Kit, Dhs161.96, available on revolve.com
The White Company Jersey Satin Trim Robe, Dhs410, available on bloomingdales.ae
Mid-Century Wood Lantern, Dhs474, available on westelm.ae
Bayle Throw Blanket, Dhs274, available on revolve.com
Bang&olufsen Beosound A1 2.Gen speaker, Dhs943.99, available on tradeinn.com
Wireless Charging Table Lamp, Dhs400, available on uncommongoods.com
5-in-1 Powerbank Fan with Torch, Phone Holder & Mirror, Dhs33, available on jasani.ae
Acoustic Frog Amplifying Phone Speaker, Dhs220, available on uncommongoods.com
LePresso Smart Heating Mug 355ml, Dhs509, available on virginmegastore.ae
Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest, Beauty advent calendar, Dhs1,050, available on www.ae.charlottetilbury.com
Yves Saint Laurent Libre gold set + mini rouge pur couture nude muse perfume set (90ml + 10ml), Dhs625, available on faces.ae
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar, Dhs295, available on sephora.me
Huda Beauty Glossiest Gloss Trio, Dhs142, available on hudabeauty.com
Gisou On-The-Go Honey Hair Trio, Dhs230, available on sephora.me
Sagittarius Zodiac sign plaque necklace, Dhs450, available on maje.ae
Customized painting, price upon request, available in dubaicustomartworks.com
Birthstone bracelet, Rhodium plated, Dhs440, available on swarovski.ae
Holiday Cheers French Bulldog decoration object, Dhs485, available in Swarovski.ae
Alo lightweight warrior mat, Dhs595 and uplifting yoga block, Dhs130.00, available on aloyoga.ae
Talise Spa, 90min Muscle Recovery massage, Dhs1,100, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
Odyssey, Travertine Stone Essential Oil Diffuser (Candle Burner), Dhs349, available on aromatierra.com
Assouline Dubai Wonder, Dhs 420, available on thatconceptstore.com
Shani wool and cashmere scarf light brown, Dhs350, available on sandro.ae
Elsa Large Glass Tealight Candle Holder, Dhs85, available on crateandbarrel.me
Spice Deluxe Collection, Dhs286, available on thespicehouse.com
Octavia Small Marble Serving Board with Cheese Knives, Dhs89.95, available in crateandbarrel.com
Forza Italia gift hamper, dhs1,100, available on jonesthegrocer.com
Assorted Chocolate Seasons Greetings Gift 20pc, Dhs140.00, available on lesbonbons.com
The style curator
For the person who treats fashion like self-expression. Their outfits tell stories and their accessories have personality.
The Jetsetter
For the friend who’s constantly between flights (or planning the next one). Always on the move; airport lounges, weekend getaways, and carry-ons only.
The homebody
Soft lighting, good coffee, and canceling plans – their love language.
The Gadget Guru
For the one who lives a few software updates ahead of the rest of us. Their desk? A shrine to sleek devices. Their backpack? A mobile command center. Always testing, tweaking, upgrading – because there’s always a smarter way to do something.
The Beauty Queen
Obsessed with serums, palettes, and anything that adds radiance, with a passion for exploring new trends and upgrading every routine.
The sentimental soul
For the one who values memories over material things.
The Modern Zen
For the one who’s into balance, rituals, and all things self-care. Their vibe: calm and glowing inside and out.
The design lover
Their eye for detail is unmatched, everything they own feels intentional.
The foodie friend
Every plan revolves around what to eat next – loves dining out as much as cooking in and all things foodie-related.
