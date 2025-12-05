Think of it as holiday gift ideas that say “I get you” … Because great gifts are personal

You know that feeling when someone gives you something and you’re like – wow, they really know me? That’s the goal this year. Skip the random candles and last-minute vouchers; start with who they are. From the scent collector to the sentimental soul, finding the right gift gets way easier when it matches their vibe (and they’ll actually use it). Here’s some inspo for your festive gift shopping and holiday gift ideas in Dubai this season.

The style curator

For the person who treats fashion like self-expression. Their outfits tell stories and their accessories have personality.

The Jetsetter

For the friend who’s constantly between flights (or planning the next one). Always on the move; airport lounges, weekend getaways, and carry-ons only.

The homebody

Soft lighting, good coffee, and canceling plans – their love language.

The Gadget Guru

For the one who lives a few software updates ahead of the rest of us. Their desk? A shrine to sleek devices. Their backpack? A mobile command center. Always testing, tweaking, upgrading – because there’s always a smarter way to do something.

The Beauty Queen

Obsessed with serums, palettes, and anything that adds radiance, with a passion for exploring new trends and upgrading every routine.

The sentimental soul

For the one who values memories over material things.

The Modern Zen

For the one who’s into balance, rituals, and all things self-care. Their vibe: calm and glowing inside and out.

The design lover

Their eye for detail is unmatched, everything they own feels intentional.

The foodie friend

Every plan revolves around what to eat next – loves dining out as much as cooking in and all things foodie-related.

