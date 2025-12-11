The sound of Friday? Maxi Meraki at Gatsby

If you haven’t been to Gatsby Dubai yet… imagine vintage‑meets‑party, with elegant interiors, glimmering lights and a vibe that says: “Tonight, we go out.” Now throw in Maxi Meraki next Friday, and the night gets more… groovy.

The night

Maxi Meraki is playing a set at Gatsby Dubai on Friday, December 19. Expect melodic house, smooth grooves, and a vibe that keeps the night moving.

Who’s Maxi Meraki

Maxi Meraki is a Belgian DJ and producer who’s been climbing fast in the house music scene since around 2019. He mixes soulful, melodic grooves with nu-disco rhythms – tracks like “Dare Your Move”, “Everybody Get Up” and “If You Need It”, and other grooves that keep everyone dancing.

Over the years, he’s built a reputation for sets that feel warm, inviting and dynamic – balancing groove and energy. His music tends to draw in crowds that appreciate house with soul – the kind of night where you go for drinks, end up dancing, and don’t regret it the next morning.

The Gatsby vibe

Gatsby Dubai is a stylish twist on old‑school glamour. Inside, you’ll find Art Deco touches, velvet seating, moody lighting, intimate atmosphere, a show‑ready stage and a bar that sets the vibe.

Why Maxi Meraki + Gatsby is a move

Gatsby sets the vibe, Maxi Meraki brings the music. His vibey set flows with the room; smooth, rhythmic, and impossible not to dance to. The space, the sound, the energ – it all comes together.

The details

Where: Gatsby Dubai, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

When: Friday, December 19

Cost: Entry free, Ladies’ Guestlist: 11.30–12.30, includes 2 drinks; VIP Tables from Dhs400 | Tickets are available on sevenrooms.com

Contact: (04) 554 9418 | @gatsbydubaiofficial

