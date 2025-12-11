Maxi Meraki is coming to Dubai next weekend
The sound of Friday? Maxi Meraki at Gatsby
If you haven’t been to Gatsby Dubai yet… imagine vintage‑meets‑party, with elegant interiors, glimmering lights and a vibe that says: “Tonight, we go out.” Now throw in Maxi Meraki next Friday, and the night gets more… groovy.
The night
Maxi Meraki is playing a set at Gatsby Dubai on Friday, December 19. Expect melodic house, smooth grooves, and a vibe that keeps the night moving.
Who’s Maxi Meraki
Maxi Meraki is a Belgian DJ and producer who’s been climbing fast in the house music scene since around 2019. He mixes soulful, melodic grooves with nu-disco rhythms – tracks like “Dare Your Move”, “Everybody Get Up” and “If You Need It”, and other grooves that keep everyone dancing.
Over the years, he’s built a reputation for sets that feel warm, inviting and dynamic – balancing groove and energy. His music tends to draw in crowds that appreciate house with soul – the kind of night where you go for drinks, end up dancing, and don’t regret it the next morning.
The Gatsby vibe
Gatsby Dubai is a stylish twist on old‑school glamour. Inside, you’ll find Art Deco touches, velvet seating, moody lighting, intimate atmosphere, a show‑ready stage and a bar that sets the vibe.
Why Maxi Meraki + Gatsby is a move
Gatsby sets the vibe, Maxi Meraki brings the music. His vibey set flows with the room; smooth, rhythmic, and impossible not to dance to. The space, the sound, the energ – it all comes together.
The details
Where: Gatsby Dubai, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah
When: Friday, December 19
Cost: Entry free, Ladies’ Guestlist: 11.30–12.30, includes 2 drinks; VIP Tables from Dhs400 | Tickets are available on sevenrooms.com
Contact: (04) 554 9418 | @gatsbydubaiofficial
