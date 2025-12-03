DJ gigs in Dubai lighting up the city with the best vibes

Recently named the world’s second-best winter destination, Dubai earns the title for good reason, especially in December. The weather is perfect, the city is full of life, and the party atmosphere is in full swing throughout the month. Beach parties, rooftop takeovers, and club nights bring top DJ gigs in Dubai this December, with big-name DJs flying in every single weekend. Here’s what December in Dubai is bringing to the decks.

Peggy Gou

Don’t miss one of the top DJ gigs in Dubai this December, as Peggy Gou takes over the decks at FIVE LUXE JBR. Peggy Gou, the Berlin-based South Korean DJ and producer, is a global electronic music sensation known for blending house, techno, and acid influences into irresistible, dancefloor-ready sets. Her energy and genre-defying sound have made her a headliner at festivals from Coachella to Glastonbury, and now she’s bringing the vibe to Dubai. You can expect hits like It Makes You Forget (Itgehane), Starry Night, and her chart-topping anthem (It Goes Like) Nanana, along with new tracks like I Believe in Love Again with Lenny Kravitz.

Where: Pacha ICONS, Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe – Ground floor – The Walk – Marsa Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Residence

When: Saturday, December 6, doors open at 7pm

Tickets: From Dhs150, available on Platinumlist.net

Contact: @playapachadubai

Robin Schulz

Robin Schulz is back in Dubai, taking over The Penthouse rooftop on Saturday, December 6. Fresh off his 2025 Pacha residency in Ibiza, he’s bringing his signature crossover sound – and his latest remix of Sugar – straight to one of the city’s most iconic rooftops. With billions of streams under his belt and a string of global hits, expect chart-toppers and grooves that will keep the party going late into the night.

Where: The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Where: Saturday, December 6, 2025, Doors open at 10pm

Tickets: Available on ticketmaster.ae

Contact: @thepenthousedubai

Marco Carola

One of the most anticipated DJ gigs in Dubai, Marco Carola brings his marathon tech house sets to the city. The Naples-born EDM legend, is celebrated worldwide for his marathon tech house and minimal techno sets that can carry on well into sunrise. With decades of experience, he’s become synonymous with deep grooves, high-energy vibes, and a party that never stops at iconic clubs like Amnesia Ibiza, DC10 Ibiza, Printworks London, and Club Space Miami. Expect nonstop beats that keep the dancefloor locked in all night.

Where: Pacha ICONS, Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe – Ground floor – The Walk – Marsa Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Residence

When: Thursday, December 12, doors open at 7pm

Tickets: Available now on Platinumlist

Contact: @playapachadubai

David Guetta

French superstar David Guetta is hitting Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour on December 19, and it’s set to be one of the biggest nights of the year. Known for festival-level production, chart-topping hits, and high-energy sets, Guetta brings an unmistakable Ibiza vibe that turns every show into a full-blown party. From Titanium and When Love Takes Over to I’m Good (Blue) and his latest club bangers, expect remixes, surprises, and a night that keeps the dancefloor alive from start to finish.

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina

When: Thursday, December 19, doors will open at 6pm

Tickets: Available on Platinumlist.net

Contact: @ushuaiadubai

Black Coffee

If you love Afro house, you won’t want to miss Black Coffee at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour on Saturday, December 27. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer is known for deep, groovy beats and rhythms that that keep the crowd moving all night. From his epic collaborations with Alicia Keys, Drake, Pharrell, and David Guetta to his sold-out shows around the world, every set is a musical journey you feel in every beat. Expect soulful grooves and a night where the dancefloor never stops.

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experinece, Dubai Marina

When: Saturday, December 27, doors open at 6pm

Tickets: Available on Platinumlist.net

Contact: @ushuaiadubai

CamelPhat

If you’re planning a New Year’s Eve party, CamelPhat is bringing their signature sound to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour on Wednesday, December 31. The Grammy-nominated duo behind global anthem Cola have headlined some of the world’s most iconic stages – from Hï Ibiza to The Sphere in Las Vegas, Time Warp, and Afterlife – mixing underground grit with mainstage energy. With hits like The Sign (with Anyma), their acclaimed album Spiritual Milk, and over 1 billion streams, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala continue to push house music to new heights. Warming up the night will be Turkish producer Mahmut Orhan, known for his soulful deep house and global grooves, along with Birds of Mind and Andrea Oliva, all adding their own spin to the party before CamelPhat takes over.

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina

When: Wednesday, December 31, doors open at 6pm

Tickets: Available on Platinumlist.net

Contact: @ushuaiadubai

Sonny Fodera

Sonny Fodera is a dancefloor master who’s been dominating crowds worldwide. The Australian DJ has gone from remixing for Cajual to running his own label, Solotoko, all while headlining festivals and Ibiza residencies across Europe. His tracks pop up everywhere, and his sets are known for keeping the crowd moving from start to finish. Expect a sound that’s deep, melodic, with tunes like Asking and You & I delivering smooth vibes that work just as well in a festival arena as they do at an intimate beach club.

Where: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: Wednesday, December 31, at 8pm

Tickets: Available on ticketmaster.ae

Contact: @bohemiabyfive

Images: Socials/Archine