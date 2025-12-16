Dubai is preparing to welcome a stunning new neighbourhood created by one of the world’s most famous car brands – Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed plans for a large, masterplanned district in Meydan, developed in partnership with Dubai-based property developer Binghatti. The project will be known as Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City and is being described as a fully connected “city within a city”.

What exactly is Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City?

This will be a multi-tower development spread across around nine million square feet, making it one of the brand’s most ambitious real-estate projects to date.

Rather than a single landmark building, the Meydan project will form an entire district made up of residential towers linked by shared spaces, services and mobility solutions. The focus is on creating a walkable, community-led environment that blends homes with everyday lifestyle needs.

A neighbourhood designed for daily life

According to the masterplan, the district will include high-end residences alongside cultural and leisure spaces, retail streets, landscaped parks and green corridors.

There will also be wellness and sports areas, dining and entertainment venues, community zones and dedicated mobility hubs. The aim is to ensure that most daily needs can be met within walking distance, creating a seamless and well-connected living experience.

Speaking about the project, Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said “Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the core of who we are. With our next branded real estate project ‘Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City’ in Dubai we are taking this promise to a new level – shaping destinations where our brand becomes something you can truly call home.”

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, added “‘Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City’ is envisioned as a world-class urban experience, a place where luxury and innovation converge to create a complete city within a city.”

Why branded real estate is on the rise

For Mercedes-Benz, the move into real estate is part of a wider push to create experiences beyond cars. By entering architecture and urban design, the brand is extending its presence into everyday life – offering new ways to engage with its design, innovation and mobility concepts.

More details, including timelines and residential options, are expected to be revealed soon, but this is already shaping up to be one of Dubai’s most talked-about future communities.

Image: Mercedez-Benz Media