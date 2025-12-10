Comedy lovers, mark your calendars because Mo Gilligan is coming to Dubai

Mo Gilligan, one of the UK’s biggest breakout stars, is officially stopping in Dubai as part of his 2026 world tour, and tickets are already up for grabs. He’ll be taking over Dubai Opera on Wednesday, March 18 2026 and bringing his brand-new show The Mo You Know to the city.

Gilligan’s rise has been nothing short of a success. What began as viral clips shared online has evolved into a global comedy career, complete with sold-out arenas and an ever-growing fan base. His electric energy, humour and relatable storytelling are exactly what audiences can expect when he hits the Dubai stage.

If you’ve followed his journey, you’ll remember the frenzy around his debut tour Coupla Cans, which sold out almost instantly, and the massive success that followed with There’s Mo to Life across the UK and Europe. Offstage, he’s become a household name thanks to hosting the BAFTA-winning The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and lending his humour to The Masked Singer UK as a judge.

His upcoming world tour spans major global cities including London, New York, Toronto, Sydney and Singapore and now Dubai fans get their chance to be part of the fun. Expect an evening packed with the sharp observational comedy and infectious charisma that have made Gilligan one of the most in-demand performers today.

Seats for the Dubai show are available now through Live Nation Middle East website, with prices starting from Dhs250:

Silver: Dhs250

Gold: Dhs295

Platinum: Dhs350

VIP: Dhs395

Location: Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Tickets: From Dhs250 and are on sale already

Image: The Telegraph