Your easy guide to the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend, from festivals to food

The city feels lighter when the weekend rolls in. People start looking for something fun, something easy, something that makes the hours stretch a little longer. If you are staying in the capital, here are the unmissable things to do in the city this weekend from December 11 to 14.

Arabic Opera: Antar and Abla

One of the Arab world’s great love stories is on stage in Abu Dhabi. The Arabic opera Antar and Abla blends tradition with modern storytelling, performed in Arabic with subtitles in English and Chinese. It runs for a few more days, so catch it while you can.

Location: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Dates: Until December 14

Time: 7pm

Tickets: From Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends via Platinumlist

Winter Wonderland at The Galleria

The Galleria’s festive playground is back with shiny new moments, colourful activities and Elva, the country’s first AI elf influencer. Kids can pop into Santa’s Grotto for a photo and a treat, or wander through the Winter Fair where games, crafts and a towering pine tree add to the charm.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, North Atrium

Time: 10am to 10pm

Contact: (02) 493 7400

The Lean at Andaz Capital Gate

If you want a pool day with skyline views, this rooftop makes it easy. The weekend pool pass is fully redeemable, or you can level up with a private cabana and a bottle of bubbles. On weekdays, the Bento Affair meal deal is a neat option with two drinks included.

Location: Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dhs250 per person fully redeemable; private cabanas Dhs500 for four guests (Dhs300 redeemable) including a bottle of sparkling wine

Contact: (050) 765 6435

Kick Off Friday at Barbossa

Fridays at Barbossa come with a little sparkle. Happy Hour runs from 3pm to 7pm with Dhs30 drinks. After sunset, a live mariachi band takes over at 8.30pm and sets the tone before the DJ pushes the energy into the night.

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront

Time: Friday 3pm to late

Contact: (050) 185 8068

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori pop-up at MOTN

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is popping up at MOTN with a playful menu built for festival snacking. The menu will have Dragon Maki Rolls, Wagyu Sliders and Matcha drinks, all served in the lively festival setting on the Corniche.

Location: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Time: 4pm to 12am

Contact: (02) 665 6485

Sunday Sessions at the Sunset Terrace

Crafty Fox’s Sunset Terrace at Yas Links is a soft landing after a busy weekend. Think Latin beats, sea views and easygoing food and drinks as the sun folds into the horizon.

Location: Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Time: 5pm to midnight

Cost: À la carte

Contact: (02) 404 3077