Dubai has just made hotel check-in hassle-free

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced a new update that will transform hotel check-ins in Dubai by making the entire process contactless.

When implemented, guests can bypass in-person check-in procedures at Dubai hotels and holiday homes.

How will the new Dubai hotel check-in work?

All you will need to do prior to your arrival is have a valid ID, which you will need to upload on the app (see below), plus a selfie – a one-time process. You will then need to complete your check-in online and you’re set – you can skip the queue at the hotel and spend more time in your room or exploring the city.

Your data will be securely stored and will only expire once the document expires, which means for any subsequent check-ins, all you need is facial recognition.

It is designed for easy integration into existing hotel apps or web platforms, ensuring a smooth transition for participating establishments.

The move contributes toward the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 pushing the city toward its mission of staying one of the world’s top spots for business and leisure.

Speaking on the upgrade, Sheikh Hamdan stated, “Our city continues to lead the way in embracing innovation and creating unparalleled experiences. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, we are not only enhancing the visitor journey but also strategically positioning Dubai for sustained tourism growth. Aligning perfectly with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the rollout of this technology is a testament to our vision for a smart, seamless, and secure urban environment and reflects our commitment to further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.”

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said the ‘citywide one-time contactless check-in solution is a pivotal moment for Dubai’s hospitality industry and a clear demonstration of our progress towards achieving the goals of the D33 agenda.’

Images: Unsplash