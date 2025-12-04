The best places to celebrate Christmas Day in Ras Al Khaimah
Brunch by the beach, Christmas carols and visits from Santa – Christmas Day in Ras Al Khaimah is an all-out festive affair
Christmas Day in Ras Al Khaimah promises the perfect mix of festive fun and sun-soaked shores. Whether you’re brunching by the beach with family, hitting up a party brunch with mates, or waiting for a special arrival from Santa, these Christmas Day brunches and dinners in Ras Al Khaimah have your December 25 plans all wrapped up.
Here are the best places to celebrate Christmas in Ras Al Khaimah 2025.
Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah
Head to the beautiful open-air beachfront setting of this Mina Al Arab gem for a Christmas Day brunch complete with live music, festive favourites, and a visit from Santa for the little ones.
When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25
Where: Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah
Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs650 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)7 204 2222. @anantararasalkhaimah
The Cove Rotana
Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a festive brunch to remember. Indulge in a grand spread of seasonal delights, bubbly drinks, and holiday cheer.
When: 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25
Where: The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah
Price: Dhs220 soft, Dhs330 house
Book: Tel: (0)50 463 7216. @thecoverotanaresort
DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island
Have a merry and bright afternoon at the Christmas special edition of Islander’s brunch on December 25. Expect all your favourite holiday dishes, live music and free-flowing drinks.
When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island
Price: Dhs289 soft, Dhs389 house
Book: Tel: (0)7 203 0000. @doubletreemarjanisland
Lexington Grill
In the chic surroundings of Waldorf Astoria’s Lexington Grill, a festive spread of seasonal favourites, live entertainment and fun-filled family activities takes place on December 25.
When: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dec 25
Where: Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
Price: From Dhs500
Book: Tel: (0)54 998 9514. @waldorfastoriarak
Movenpick Al Marjan
Tuck into all your festive favourites with a Christmas Day brunch at Boons Brasserie. Alongside a turkey with all the trimmings, dine on beef rib, seafood and international favourites, then round out the afternoon with decadent desserts, Christmas carols and a special visit from Santa.
When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25
Where: Mövenpick Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah
Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs149 children six to 11
Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan
Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island
On 25 December, families can enjoy a brilliant Christmas Day Brunch at The Corniche, featuring live music, Santa’s arrival, and activities for children.
When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25
Where: Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island
Price: From Dhs259 adults, from Dhs100 children
Book: Tel: (0)7 203 6666. @pullmanmarjanisland
Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah
Celebrate Christmas poolside at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah with festive dinners on 24 and 25 December, featuring themed buffets and family-friendly activities. Make a mini holiday out of it and check in for a night or two, with Christmas staycations starting from Dhs400.
When: Dec 24 and 25
Where: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Al Marjan Island
Price: Dhs125 soft, Dhs199 house, Dhs65 children six to 12
Book: Tel: (0)50 419 4908. @radissonresortrasalkhaimah