Brunch by the beach, Christmas carols and visits from Santa – Christmas Day in Ras Al Khaimah is an all-out festive affair

Christmas Day in Ras Al Khaimah promises the perfect mix of festive fun and sun-soaked shores. Whether you’re brunching by the beach with family, hitting up a party brunch with mates, or waiting for a special arrival from Santa, these Christmas Day brunches and dinners in Ras Al Khaimah have your December 25 plans all wrapped up.

Here are the best places to celebrate Christmas in Ras Al Khaimah 2025.

Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah

Head to the beautiful open-air beachfront setting of this Mina Al Arab gem for a Christmas Day brunch complete with live music, festive favourites, and a visit from Santa for the little ones.

When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25

Where: Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)7 204 2222. @anantararasalkhaimah

The Cove Rotana

Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a festive brunch to remember. Indulge in a grand spread of seasonal delights, bubbly drinks, and holiday cheer.

When: 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25

Where: The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Dhs220 soft, Dhs330 house

Book: Tel: (0)50 463 7216. @thecoverotanaresort

DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island

Have a merry and bright afternoon at the Christmas special edition of Islander’s brunch on December 25. Expect all your favourite holiday dishes, live music and free-flowing drinks.

When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island

Price: Dhs289 soft, Dhs389 house

Book: Tel: (0)7 203 0000. @doubletreemarjanisland

Lexington Grill

In the chic surroundings of Waldorf Astoria’s Lexington Grill, a festive spread of seasonal favourites, live entertainment and fun-filled family activities takes place on December 25.

When: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dec 25

Where: Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Price: From Dhs500

Book: Tel: (0)54 998 9514. @waldorfastoriarak

Movenpick Al Marjan

Tuck into all your festive favourites with a Christmas Day brunch at Boons Brasserie. Alongside a turkey with all the trimmings, dine on beef rib, seafood and international favourites, then round out the afternoon with decadent desserts, Christmas carols and a special visit from Santa.

When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25

Where: Mövenpick Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs149 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan

Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island

On 25 December, families can enjoy a brilliant Christmas Day Brunch at The Corniche, featuring live music, Santa’s arrival, and activities for children.

When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25

Where: Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island

Price: From Dhs259 adults, from Dhs100 children

Book: Tel: (0)7 203 6666. @pullmanmarjanisland

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah

Celebrate Christmas poolside at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah with festive dinners on 24 and 25 December, featuring themed buffets and family-friendly activities. Make a mini holiday out of it and check in for a night or two, with Christmas staycations starting from Dhs400.

When: Dec 24 and 25

Where: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Al Marjan Island

Price: Dhs125 soft, Dhs199 house, Dhs65 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)50 419 4908. @radissonresortrasalkhaimah