The drone show will light up the skies every night

If you think about Dubai, the mind is often drawn to think about futuristic concepts, technology and grand displays. Well you can expect exactly that The Dubai Shopping Festival DSF drone show on JBR as it’s back tonight for another exciting edition. The Dubai Shopping Festival will take place on JBR from December 5, 2025 to January 11, 2026. One of the most exciting highlights of the DSF is the drone show which will be happening every evening at 8pm and 10pm over Bluewaters and The Beach JBR. You’ll be able to spot more than 1,000 LED drones light up the sky creating stunning shapes colours and even drone-powered pyro effects.

Two different shows every night

Every evening, the DSF Drones Show presents two completely different performances, so there’s always something new to see.

The first show is called Dubai City of Dreams. It takes you on a journey across Dubai’s famous landmarks with storytelling, stunning drone visuals, and songs featuring Hans Zimmer tracks and other iconic music.

The second show is called Celebrations. This one is full of bright colours and impressive drone formations, all set to powerful music that adds to the festive atmosphere.

Both shows have been upgraded this year with faster drone movements, brighter lights, and more effects. It’s definitely an exciting show to watch this festive season.

All the details

Locations: Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR

Times: Daily from December 5 to January 11, 8pm and 10pm

Cost: Free

Image: What’s On Archive