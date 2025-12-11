Some people will be left disappointed by these huge stores closing in the UAE

Christmas shoppers are out in force recently and will be until the morning of the 25th (we see you, men). However this may be your last chance to grab anything from this big retail brands as they are closing their doors in the UAE.

Pottery Barn

The American upscale home furnishing chain announced it has closed it’s doors in the UAE. The Pottery Barn website is not in service now, however as the brand attempts to clear stock, the stores are still open in Dubai Hills Mall, Mirdiff City Centre, and in Abu Dhabi’s Galleria Mall and Yas Mall. Pottery Barn kids is also closing it’s doors in the UAE

West Elm

Another brand under the umbrella of Williams-Sonoma, West Elm has also closed its doors. Known for more modern furniture, and designs, the store closed it’s doors in Dubai Mall in July and now it has closed them across the region. Both Pottery Barn and West Elm were under the Alshaya Group, who also operate huge global brands across the region.

River Island

British fashion brand River Island has also announced its closure in the UAE and we know this will hit some of the UAE residents hard. Known for fun night-out outfits and fun accessories, the shop has branches in JBR and Marina Mall, and a stand inside Debenhams in Mall of the Emirates.

Debenhams

Debenhams has shut its physical stores in the UAE in an attempt to move to digital and people are disappointed. The brand was known for housing some amazing clothing brands, and you were almost guaranteed to come away with shopping bag once entering.

Don’t worry though, even though some are closing, there are so many stores and brands coming to the UAE too such as the big announcements of Ulta and Primark which are due to arrive next year.

Image: unsplash