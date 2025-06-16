Your beauty haul just got a major upgrade

Makeup and beauty lovers, assemble, Ulta Beauty is coming to Dubai.

Leading retail operator Alshaya Group has just announced that Ulta Beauty is coming to Dubai and its first physical store is going to be in the Mall of the Emirates. This is the first time that Ulta Beauty is arriving to the Middle East and the chain is set to be here by the end of 2025.

Ulta Beauty is an American cosmetics chain known for having incredible brands such as Pat McGrath, it Cosmetics, Tarte, e.l.f. and so much more currently on offer here in the UAE. However we (just like you) are wondering what other brands Ulta Beauty might be arriving with that we don’t have yet in the Middle East – such as Colourpop, Polite Society, Peach & Lily, Dibs and more.

It was also announced that Ulta Beauty is due to open in Kuwait this year too.

Big brands are making their way to the UAE, in May it was revealed that a Disney theme park is coming to Abu Dhabi, and Dubai’s first Disney store opened in Dubai Mall too. Primark is also in the process of setting up shop too, with three stores opening in Dubai, one is also in the Mall of the Emirates.

