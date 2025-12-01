Looking for fun things to do in Dubai this week? What’s On has all the best picks lined up for you

Happy Eid Al Etihad, UAE! It’s the first day of the last month of the year which can only mean one thing… the countdown to 2026 has officially begun. But before we start thinking about New Year’s resolutions, Dubai is buzzing with festive cheer. Christmas markets are starting to pop up, the weather is perfect, and Eid Al Etihad celebrations are lighting up the city all week long. Here are 7 fun things to do in Dubai from December 1 to 4…

Watch fireworks across the city

It wouldn’t be Eid Al Etihad without fireworks – and Dubai is putting on several dazzling displays. From Global Village to Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City, The Beach at JBR to Souq Al Seef, the skies will be full of colour all week.

If you’re planning where to go, keep an eye out for the full timings and dates so you can catch your favourite spots lighting up.

Explore Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

Nothing says festive season quite like stepping into a snow-filled wonderland. Ski Dubai has transformed into its magical Winter Wonderland once again, with twinkling décor, cosy treats, and the dreamiest hot chocolates. Expect snow park fun, festive activities, and yes… a Santa meet-and-greet.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Times: December 1 to 25

Cost: From Dhs160

Contact: skidxb.com

Celebrate at Jumeirah Golf Estates

On Tuesday December 2, the golf estate becomes a family day out with traditional Yowla dance performances, Emirati craft stations, a camel ride, food stands, and a bouncy castle for the little ones. A laid-back afternoon perfect for celebrating the long weekend.

Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates

Times: Tuesday December 2, from 12pm onwards

Contact: (04 587 7777)

Check out the Flag Garden

The iconic UAE Flag Garden at Umm Suqeim Beach is back for its 12th year, creating a colourful sea of flags right beside the Burj Al Arab. This season, 11,000 flags have been arranged into incredible aerial portraits of the nation’s leaders – best seen from above or captured in that perfect Insta shot.

Location: Umm Suqeim Beach

Times: Through to January 10

Cost: Free

Watch the City Walk Parade

The official Eid Al Etihad Parade teams up with Dubai Police for a huge celebration featuring over 1,000 participantsmarching through City Walk. Expect music, colour, pride, and a very lively afternoon atmosphere.

Location: City Walk

Times: Monday December 1, from 4pm

Cost: Free

Contact: citywalk.ae

See IMAGINE at Dubai Festival City Mall

Prepare to be wowed. IMAGINE at Festival Bay is a multi-Guinness World Record-winning show that blends lasers, fountains, flames, projections, music, and water screens into one jaw-dropping spectacle. The perfect free evening activity for the whole family.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Times: Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: Free

Contact: (800) 332

Images: What’s On Archive