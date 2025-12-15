What’s On has got you covered with the best things to do in Dubai this week

From kids’ activities and world-class shows to beach club vibes, festive treats, and more, Dubai has something for everyone. Here are six brilliant things to try this week – perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking for something new and exciting.

Dance into a magical Christmas at Dubai Opera

Tchaikovsky’s festive favourite is back! Follow Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker on a magical adventure full of snow-filled waltzes, battles with the Mouse King, and dazzling dances with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Performed by the Astrakhan Theatre Opera Ballet, it’s a holiday treat for the whole family.

Location: Dubai Opera

Times: December 18 to 21

Cost: From Dhs380

Book: dubaiopera.com

Rock the night with Rod Stewart

Legendary rocker Sir Rod Stewart hits Abu Dhabi with his 33rd album Swing Fever! Sing along to timeless hits like Maggie May, Forever Young, and more as he brings his signature energy to the Etihad Arena. A must-see for fans of classic rock and unforgettable live performances.

Location: Etihad Arena

Times: December 17

Cost: From Dhs395

Book: etihadarena.ae

Step into the new Nammos

Dubai’s iconic beach club is back and better than ever! After a six-month makeover, Nammos reopens with a fresh look, a new menu, and the same Mykonian energy you love. Perfect for seaside dining, drinks, and soaking up the Dubai vibe – now is the time to check out the upgraded Nammos experience.

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

Times: From December 8

@nammos.dubai

Festive afternoon tea at Atlantis The Royal

Treat yourself to a luxurious festive afternoon tea! Chef Christophe Devoille has elevated the classics with butter-poached lobster tartlets, foie gras mousse, and panettone French toast. Perfect for a indulgent midday treat with friends or family.

Location: Atlantis The Royal

Times: Daily until January 7, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs680 for two

Book: (04) 426 2626

Step into the Winter Wonderverse

Dubai Mall turns magical with House of Hype’s Winter Wonderverse! Wander through glowing snow, strike a pose at elf-themed photobooths, join festive parades, and catch surprise performances along the way. Fun for all ages and perfect for festive snaps.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Times: December 13 to 28, 10am to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs99

Book: (04) 542 0330

Watch drones light up the sky

The Dubai Shopping Festival is back with a bang! Enjoy concerts, mega deals, festive fun, and the dazzling DSF drone show every evening. Over 1,000 LED drones light up the sky with colourful shapes, patterns, and even pyro effects, a magical sight for the whole family.

Locations: Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR

Times: Daily, December 5 to January 11, at 8pm and 10pm

Cost: Free, no booking needed

@dubaifestivals