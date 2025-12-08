What’s On has got you covered with the best things to do in Dubai this week

From Christmas markets to sky-high movie nights, Dubai is fully in holiday mode – and your plans for the week just got a whole lot better. Dive into these six must-do things in Dubai (plus something extra just for teens)

It’s snowing at Winter City

Winter City is officially open which means it’s snowing in Dubai. It’s the perfect family day out to enjoy 11 free things to do with your entry ticket and many more paid activities on top of your ticket. Explore the festive market, enjoy workshops, tuck into seasonal treats, and catch live entertainment. Don’t miss the nightly tree-lighting ceremony for that extra sparkle.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Times: December 6 to 31, from 4pm

Cost: Dhs50; under 3s free

Festive Market at ICD Brookfield Place

ICD Brookfield Place brings back its popular festive market with three days of great food, artisanal shopping, and Christmas cheer. Expect gourmet bites from Le Clos bar, Lulu and the Beanstalk, and Rise Bakehouse, plus unique gifts from Georges of Dubai, Halo Print Works, and Vero Candles. With festive workshops, creative activities, and outdoor movie nights, it’s a cosy, family-friendly spot to soak up the season.

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Times: December 9 to 11

Cost: Free entry

Something new for the teens

Give the older kids a day out of their own with a one-off beachside bash designed especially for teens. On Tuesday December 9, the lively O Beach Dubai is rolling out a dedicated day of poolside fun where 14- to 18-year-olds can enjoy a chilled day in the sun. Expect upbeat entertainment, live music, and endless soft drinks — the perfect mix for a teen-approved day out, no adults needed (well… almost).

Location: Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front

Times: Tuesday December 9, 11am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs150 per teen

Contact: (052) 858 0464, obeachdubai.com

Catch a Christmas classic at Aura Skypool

For a festive night with a view, head to the iconic sky-high oasis AURA Skypool for a special outdoor screening of Miracle on 34th Street on December 11. The evening kicks off at 8.30pm with free-flowing bubbles and festive canapés in the chic Aura Lounge, before guests get cosy under the stars on the Palm View deck for the 9.30pm showing. Expect uninterrupted skyline views, a Christmas-themed bento box, and bubbles topped up throughout the film. With only 50 seats available, this limited-edition festive experience is one to book early.

Location: Aura Skypool, Palm Tower

Times: December 11

Cost: Dhs750

Contact: auraskypool.com

Order festive treats

If you’re looking to impress guests, gift something gorgeous, or simply indulge in a little seasonal sweetness, the newly released Festive Collection from the homegrown favourite Ines Chatti Patisserie is one to bookmark. This year’s line-up is crafted by pastry artist Ines Chatti herself and known for her Michelin-star pedigree and imaginative flavour combinations.

Order online: ineschatti.com/collections

Times: Pre-orders opened from December 5 and deliveries are from December 15 to January 1

Explore the Grotto

The much-loved UK-born The Grotto returns to Dubai with a brand-new home for 2025. This year, the festive experience sets up inside the charming New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from December 6 to 25. Expect a cosy, traditional Christmas atmosphere filled with sparkling lights, seasonal joy, and those all-important meet-and-greet moments with Santa.

Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

Times: December 6 to 25

Cost: Dhs165 children, Dhs120 adults

Contact: thegrotto.me