5 festive things to do in Dubai this weekend: December 12 to 14
Looking for fun festive things to do in Dubai this weekend? What’s On has all the best picks lined up for you
It’s time to get festive… if you haven’t already. With Christmas just two weeks away and the city glowing with markets, pop-ups and celebrations, Dubai is fully in holiday mode. Here are all the festive things to do in Dubai this weekend from December 12 to 14.
Winter District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Winter District is setting up once again at Emirates Towers this festive season. Visitors can enjoy fun food concepts and plenty of kids’ activities, including Santa’s grotto, inflatables, and a huge Christmas tree. Additionally, there will be games, workshops, an escape room, and live entertainment.
Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai
Times: December 13 to 28
It’s snowing at Winter City
View this post on Instagram
Winter City is officially open which means it’s snowing in Dubai. It’s the perfect family day out to enjoy 11 free things to do with your entry ticket and many more paid activities on top of your ticket. Explore the festive market, enjoy workshops, tuck into seasonal treats, and catch live entertainment. Don’t miss the nightly tree-lighting ceremony for that extra sparkle.
Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai
Times: December 6 to 31, from 4pm
Cost: Dhs50; under 3s free
Explore the Grotto
Image: What’s On Archive
The much-loved UK-born The Grotto returns to Dubai with a brand-new home for 2025. This year, the festive experience sets up inside the charming New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from December 6 to 25. Expect a cosy, traditional Christmas atmosphere filled with sparkling lights, seasonal joy, and those all-important meet-and-greet moments with Santa.
Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates
Times: December 6 to 25
Cost: Dhs165 children, Dhs120 adults
A festive favourite is back
Image: What’s On Archive
The Souk Madinat Christmas Market magic has kick off and it’s a festive winter wonderland. A 36-foot Christmas tree, a market, a live band, and plenty of family fun. Little ones will love the North Pole train ride, snow fight zone, and carousel and thrill seekers can take on the bungee jump. Even better? It’s totally free to enter.
Location: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: December 6 to 31, Monday to Thursday, 3pm until late; Friday to Sunday, 12pm until late
Cost: Free entry
Explore Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai
Image: What’s On Archive
Nothing says festive season quite like stepping into a snow-filled wonderland. Ski Dubai has transformed into its magical Winter Wonderland once again, with twinkling décor, cosy treats, and the dreamiest hot chocolates. Expect snow park fun, festive activities, and yes… a Santa meet-and-greet.
Location: Mall of the Emirates
Times: December 1 to 25
Cost: From Dhs160
Contact: skidxb.com