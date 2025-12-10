Looking for fun festive things to do in Dubai this weekend? What’s On has all the best picks lined up for you

It’s time to get festive… if you haven’t already. With Christmas just two weeks away and the city glowing with markets, pop-ups and celebrations, Dubai is fully in holiday mode. Here are all the festive things to do in Dubai this weekend from December 12 to 14.

Winter District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Winter District is setting up once again at Emirates Towers this festive season. Visitors can enjoy fun food concepts and plenty of kids’ activities, including Santa’s grotto, inflatables, and a huge Christmas tree. Additionally, there will be games, workshops, an escape room, and live entertainment.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Times: December 13 to 28

It’s snowing at Winter City

Winter City is officially open which means it’s snowing in Dubai. It’s the perfect family day out to enjoy 11 free things to do with your entry ticket and many more paid activities on top of your ticket. Explore the festive market, enjoy workshops, tuck into seasonal treats, and catch live entertainment. Don’t miss the nightly tree-lighting ceremony for that extra sparkle.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Times: December 6 to 31, from 4pm

Cost: Dhs50; under 3s free

Explore the Grotto

The much-loved UK-born The Grotto returns to Dubai with a brand-new home for 2025. This year, the festive experience sets up inside the charming New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from December 6 to 25. Expect a cosy, traditional Christmas atmosphere filled with sparkling lights, seasonal joy, and those all-important meet-and-greet moments with Santa.

Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

Times: December 6 to 25

Cost: Dhs165 children, Dhs120 adults

A festive favourite is back

The Souk Madinat Christmas Market magic has kick off and it’s a festive winter wonderland. A 36-foot Christmas tree, a market, a live band, and plenty of family fun. Little ones will love the North Pole train ride, snow fight zone, and carousel and thrill seekers can take on the bungee jump. Even better? It’s totally free to enter.

Location: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: December 6 to 31, Monday to Thursday, 3pm until late; Friday to Sunday, 12pm until late

Cost: Free entry

Explore Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

Nothing says festive season quite like stepping into a snow-filled wonderland. Ski Dubai has transformed into its magical Winter Wonderland once again, with twinkling décor, cosy treats, and the dreamiest hot chocolates. Expect snow park fun, festive activities, and yes… a Santa meet-and-greet.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Times: December 1 to 25

Cost: From Dhs160

Contact: skidxb.com