Most students in Dubai and other emirates could be heading home earlier on Fridays from January 2026 due to Friday prayer time changes

The change comes after the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced that Friday sermons and prayers will be held at 12.45pm nationwide starting January 2, 2026. These prayer time changes aim to standardise timings across the UAE, making planning easier and ensuring consistency, according to Gulf News

Schools preparing for changes

Many schools will need to adjust their Friday schedules to ensure students can reach home in time for prayers, and official instructions from authorities are expected soon.

Lyudmyla Klykova, principal of Hampton Heights International School in Al Twar, told Gulf News that KHDA is collecting feedback through a survey to see how the new prayer times might affect school schedules, teaching hours, and operations. She said the school is looking at different ways to adjust lessons and breaks while keeping learning on track. “Friday dismissal times may change depending on how lessons and breaks are arranged. No final decision has been made yet, and parents will be updated once everything is confirmed,” she added.

This UK rugby school founded in 1567 is known as the birthplace of rugby. Dubai is set to welcome one of the UK’s oldest schools in 2026 and will be named Rugby School Dubai. It will be the Middle East’s first campus.The new school will offer a British curriculum for children aged three to 18, with world-class education backed by outstanding facilities, modern learning spaces and a strong co-curricular programme.

Where will the school be?

Rugby School Dubai will be located in Nad Al Sheba, taking over the existing Kent College Dubai campus. The school is partnering with Aldar Education to bring an authentic Rugby School UK experience to families in the UAE.

