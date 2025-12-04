Drivers share family rituals, excitement and childhood dreams ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale

The room tightens the moment the drivers walk in. Cameras fire as Charles Leclerc steps into the Abu Dhabi grand Prix press room, followed by a wave of familiar faces who look both calm and wired at the same time. There’s easy banter and high-fives floating around, but you can feel the nerves slipping through the cracks. It’s three days before the final race of the season and everyone knows it.

What they choose to share tells you more than the stats ever will. Lando Norris has his usual crew in Abu Dhabi, the same faces who’ve carried him through the highs and dips of the year. He’s invited some friends and family to the capital to share in this moment.

Norris says: “I always lean on them. Win or lose it’s always nice to share it with them. It’s a fun moment to share with my family and friends.” His mother has her own little ritual. “My mom wears different odd coloured shoes for luck.”

Norris knows the weight of the title too. “I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top. I’ll do my best to stay there. If it doesn’t go my way I’ll try again next year. It’s just a race for a championship.” But then he lets the truth spill out. “This has been my whole life. It would mean the world to me and everyone that’s supported me for the last sixteen years. Winning would mean I’ve accomplished the dream I had as a kid,” Norris says.

Oscar Piastri’s parents are here as well. He laughs when he talks about his mom’s nerves. “My mom likes it when there aren’t any cars around me, and I do too.”

Max Verstappen is the calmest man in the room. His parents aren’t here, but his mother still keeps her ritual alive. “She lights a candle for me before every race.” He almost shrugs when the title comes up. “The trophy looks the same, I have four of them at home and it would be nice to add a fifth. Of course you always try to win it but at the same time I’ve already achieved everything I’ve wanted to achieve in F1 and everything else is just a bonus. I keep doing it because I love it and I enjoy it,” Verstappen says.

Three drivers, three very different worlds, but all of them carrying childhood dreams into Sunday. The chequered flag hasn’t dropped yet, but the heart of the race is already here.

