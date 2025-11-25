Record fans and high stakes racing make this Abu Dhabi Grand Prix one for the books

With ten days to go, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is already shifting the city into high gear. Yas Island feels charged. The air hums as soon as you cross the bridge. Cranes rise, crews rush, and the island moves with purpose. Race weekend is coming fast.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix lands soon for the final race of the season. The title fight tightens by the day. Lando Norris holds a thin lead. Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen are right behind him. Only 24 points split the three. With 58 points left to claim, Yas Marina could decide it all.

Fans are arriving early from 105 countries. Last year pulled in 192 000 people over four days. Early signs point to an even bigger crowd this year. The island knows spectacle, yet this one feels different. Bigger. Louder. Wilder. Meanwhile teams work around the clock. More than 40 000 people are readying the 5.28km track. These teams build grandstands, polish fan zones. They secure cables and test lights. The operation runs like a temporary city built only to make the real one glow when the world watches.

Then comes the music. Eight global artists will lead the Yasalam programme. Benson Boone, Post Malone, Elyanna, Metallica, and Katy Perry will take over Etihad Park. Calvin Harris, Idris Elba, and Keinemusik will carry the after party into the night.

Sustainability also steps into the spotlight. No single use plastics. More solar power. Biofuel generators. Free water stations and canned water drawn from air.

All of it builds toward a weekend of speed, sound, and history. Abu Dhabi is ready. The countdown is on.

The details:

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Dates: December 4 to 7

Cost: General access tickets from Dhs595 at abudhabigp.com