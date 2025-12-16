Warm cups, sweet treats and festive afternoon tea experiences across Abu Dhabi this winter

December has a way of rushing past unless you give it a reason to slow down. Festive afternoon tea does exactly that, trading noise and crowds for warm cups, small bites and unhurried conversations, sometimes with a glass of bubbly if the mood strikes. Across Abu Dhabi, these seasonal teas turn an ordinary afternoon into something quietly special.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi keeps things playful with a festive afternoon tea inspired by the season’s lighter, warmer moments. Think artisanal sandwiches, delicate pastries and confections that pair neatly with a pot of premium tea. The terrace adds a golden hour glow if you time it right, and there is an option to add champagne for those in a celebratory mood. It is available daily, so there is no need to wait for the weekend to treat yourself.

Location: Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Time: 3pm to 6pm until January 10

Cost: Dhs150 per person, Dhs75 extra for champagne

Contact: (050) 765 6435

Lobby Lounge, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

The Lobby Lounge at Conrad Etihad Towers is serving a festive afternoon tea that comes with one very special perk: complimentary access to the Observation Deck at 300. The tea itself is a cosy spread of seasonal treats and premium brews that set the tone for a calm afternoon. Once you are done, you can take your time soaking in one of the best views in the capital. It is a simple treat that doubles as a little adventure.

Location: Lobby Lounge, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Time: 2pm to 6pm, until January 7

Cost: Dhs260 per person

Contact: (02) 811 5666

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Abu Dhabi (@shangrilaabudhabi)

Shangri-La’s Festive Afternoon Tea is the kind of cosy indulgence that reminds you why this season is worth slowing down for. The spread brings cinnamon orange scones, mince pies, dainty sandwiches and mini yule logs that vanish far too quickly. You can pick from fine teas, rich coffees, 0.0 percent cocktails, house beverages or go all in with a glass of champagne. It is an easy, cheerful way to spend an afternoon wrapped in familiar flavours.

Location: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2pm to 6pm, until January 7

Cost: From Dhs150 per person

Contact: (02) 509 8888

Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Pearl Lounge adds a little sparkle to tradition with a festive tea that feels equal parts charming and theatrical. Expect handcrafted pastries, seasonal sweets, savoury bites and a live crêpe station that keeps pulling you back for seconds. The truffle egg brioche and smoked salmon mousse are tiny but mighty, while the Marina views do their best to steal the show. Paired with premium teas, it becomes an afternoon that stretches out comfortably.

Location: Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Time: 3pm to 7pm

Cost: Dhs140 for one, Dhs240 for two

Contact: (02) 510 1234

Alba Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

Alba Lobby Lounge turns into a festive hideaway where chandeliers glitter and the air smells faintly of winter spices. Their high tea stand is packed with sweet and savoury treats that sit beautifully next to a pot of fine tea. The setting is refined but never stiff, perfect for an unhurried afternoon. It is a simple way to press pause during the busiest time of the year.

Location: Alba Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

Time: 2pm to 5pm, until January 6

Cost: Dhs180 per stand

Contact: (02) 818 8203

Crystal Lounge, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Crystal Lounge brings a classic touch to the season with an afternoon tea made for slow sips and soft moments. Freshly baked scones, festive pastries and a Christmas yule log set the tone for a relaxed escape. The sunlit space keeps everything feeling light and warm, even on the busiest days. It is an easy celebration for anyone who likes their holidays quiet and elegant.

Location: Crystal Lounge, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Time: 2pm to 6pm, until January 7

Cost: Dhs300 per person

Contact: (02) 694 4553

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas (@saadiyatrotana)

At Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, afternoon tea is one of those gentle rituals that slows the day and lets the holidays sink in. Set at Sama Lobby Lounge, this festive afternoon tea comes with sea views, warming cups and a neat spread of small bites and sweet treats that feel just right for the season.

Location: Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Time: 3pm to 6pm until January 11

Cost: Dhs250 for 2 adults

Contact: (02) 697 0000 or (056) 994 8890

The Helipad, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Afternoon tea on the St. Regis helipad is as dramatic as it sounds, set 255 metres above the city with views that do most of the talking. Guests are treated to festive pastries, delicate savouries and warm scones as a violinist plays above the skyline. It is a one day only affair and limited to just 20 people, which adds to the charm. If you are looking for a once in a season experience, this sits comfortably at the top of the list.

Location: The Helipad, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Time: 5pm to 6.30pm,

Cost: Dhs650 per person

Contact: (02) 694 4553