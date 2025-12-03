Still hunting for the best Christmas decoration shops in Dubai? What’s On is here to help you transform your home into a festive wonderland

We’re already three days into December, which means Christmas season is in full swing. Christmas decoration shops in Dubai are stocked with everything from budget friendly bits to luxe festive pieces, whether you prefer to shop in store or online. Here are the best places to deck out your home this season.

Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is a great place to start if you want plenty of choice. Their website has a full festive section with categories for under Dhs10, Dhs20 and Dhs50, plus a Dhs50 and above range. You will find festive lights, wraps, ribbons and plenty more. There is also up to 25% off Christmas trees and décor, and you can preorder trees from Dhs399.

Location: Find all the locations here

Contact: (800) 275 223

Irony Home

If you adore Christmas, Irony Home is a must visit. Their Christmas pop up at Mall of the Emirates is full of luxury festive décor, from ornaments to statement trees. You can also visit their flagship showroom in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 to browse the full collection of decorations, furniture and home fragrances.

Location: Mall of the Emirates and Al Quoz

Contact: (050) 140 9381

Carrefour

Carrefour is ideal for budget friendly shoppers. You can pick up everything from small festive bits starting from around Dhs2 to larger decorations at higher prices. It is a great one stop shop for all ages and all budgets.

Location: Find all the locations here

Contact: (04) 409 4753

Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel has a wide range of Christmas décor including kids’ decorations, ornaments and seasonal home accessories. You can also get 25% off your first order with the code hello15, making it a solid stop for stylish festive finds.

Location: Find all the locations here

Contact: (800) 22632

IKEA

IKEA is always a reliable choice for festive shopping. From decorations to lighting to cosy home touches, they have everything you need to get your space Christmas ready. You can shop in store at Dubai Festival City or online. The store is open Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, and Friday to Saturday 10am to midnight.

Location: Dubai Festival City

Contact: (800) 4532

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer has a lovely Christmas range, from detailed trees to glowing candles, sparkling ornaments and elegant table décor. It is an easy place to find warm and welcoming festive pieces for every corner of your home.

Location: Find all the locations here

Contact: (800) 62637