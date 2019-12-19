Tickets are available now but disappearing fast…

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced a free concert at Burj Park to mark the start of Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. Taking place over two days from Thursday December 26 to Friday December 27, the grand opening will include five huge performers from around the world.

On Thursday December 26, you can see Arabic superstars Cheb Khaled, Sherin Abdel Wahab and Hussain Al Jassmi take the stage in a free Dubai concert kicking off from 3pm. Day two will also start from 3pm, with performances from former One Direction member Liam Payne and British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith.

Since One Direction went on hiatus, Liam Payne has gone solo. Best known for hits such as Get Low featuring Zedd, and Stack It Up, fans can expect to hear a mix of his solo material. Jorja Smith has collaborated with huge artists such as Stormzy and Drake, with hit songs including Let You Down and Be Honest featuring Burna Boy.

The two-day free Dubai concert also promises plenty of action-packed entertainment including kids activities, food trucks and more. Spaces for the concert are limited so pre-registration is essential and tickets are available for day one and day two via Platinumlist.

Following the grand opening, the 25th annual Dubai Shopping Festival will run until February 1, 2020 after 38 days of festival action. DSF is designed around three main pillars to ensure Dubai residents get the most from the activation; shopping, entertainment and winning. So it’s not just about bagging a bargain or two.

The shopping festival has been known to give away huge prizes including cars, vouchers and cash with its annual raffle competitions. Normally the raffle is open to anyone who spends a specified amount in one of the participating stores.

Each weekend, there will also be dazzling fireworks displays at destinations including Al Seef, The Beach and waterfront destination, La Mer.

Dubai Shopping Festival Grand Opening, Burj Park, Dubai, Thursday December 26 to Friday December 27. visitdubai.com/dsf