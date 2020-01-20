Submissions should be made to MBRSC before March 31…

If you were one of those kids that dreamed of making it up into space one day, the dream might not yet be over. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is looking for its next Emirati astronaut to complete the second UAE Astronaut Programme.

It’s not yet clear what your mission will be, but if Hazza Al Mansoori’s training and programme is anything to go by, then they’ll be sure to keep you busy for several months. MBRSC are looking for experts in a range of professions, ‘from engineers to pilots, military personnel to teachers, those involved in STEM and other professions’.

Want to become the next #UAE Astronaut? Join the UAE Astronaut Programme to become part of history! Register now: https://t.co/HkyedIgHSl#MBRSC pic.twitter.com/uB4PYj19W0 — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) January 17, 2020

Only Emirati nationals will be considered, and applicants must be over 18 and fluent in both Arabic and English. You’ll also need to be a university graduate with a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Upon successful selection, you’ll be encouraged to inspire younger generations to be also be successful in STEM subjects.

According to the MBRSC, the UAE Astronaut Programme aims to ‘develop scientific cadres and prepare future generations of astronauts’. Chances are the Space Centre will pick two lucky candidates, and then reveal who will be the main astronaut and the back up astronaut for the next mission.

The first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, began as one of 4,022 candidates back in 2017. After months of intense training, he travelled up to the International Space Station, where he spent eight days carrying out various tasks. These included presenting a tour in Arabic, explaining the components of the station and the equipment on board.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can apply via the MBRSC website.