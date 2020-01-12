Lower price fares are only available until January 23…

If you’re thinking of going away before the end of November this year, then you might want to book your flights now. Emirates has announced a huge January sale on economy and business class flights, and it’s only running until January 23.

Discounted fares include flights to a range of top destinations on journeys taken before November 30, 2020. So, whether you’re looking to book a last minute trip, or planning ahead for your summer vacation, these deals are worth checking out.

Here are some of the destinations you can fly to for less:

Kuwait (KWI) – economy flights from Dhs775

Jeddah (JED) – economy flights from Dhs1,265

Manila (MNL) – economy flights rom Dhs1,815

Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – economy flights from Dhs1,985

London (LHR) – economy flights from Dhs2,245

Bali (DPS) – economy flights from Dhs2,495

Paris (CDG) – economy flights from Dhs2,795

Seychelles (SEZ) –economy flights from Dhs2,995

Mexico City (MEX) – economy flights from Dhs3,995

Cape Town (CPT) – economy flights from Dhs3,995

Tokyo (HND) – economy flights from Dhs4,225

New York (JFK) – economy flights from Dhs4,295

Los Angeles (LAX) – economy flights from Dhs4,995

Aukland (AKL) – economy flights from Dhs5,395

Buenos Aires (EZE) – economy flights from Dhs5,995

Don’t forget to keep your Emirates boarding pass to enjoy incredible discounts on over 500 retail outlets in Dubai. The My Emirates Pass initiative could save you up to 50 per cent on the brands you love across the city.

For the full list of discounted destinations, and to book your flights, visit emirates.com.

Image: Getty