Do you tend to throw away your boarding pass immediately after landing? Well, you might want to keep a hold of it as it will get you huge discounts at over 500 retail outlets in Dubai.

Emirates have brought back their signature My Emirates Pass initiative which means that you’ll be able to avail discounts of up to 50 per cent at participating outlets in the city, across leisure, dining and shopping.

All you’ll need to do is present your boarding pass – in electronic, home-printed or airport-printed form – along with a valid I.D., when purchasing at one of the selected places.

The offer can be used on flights that came into Dubai between January 1 and March 31, 2020 and can be availed by both tourists and UAE residents who have flown into the region.

What sort of discounts are available?

There’s up to 30 per cent off in popular retail stores across the UAE, with big names like Tommy Hilfiger, Ugg and Aldo Accessories offering 25 per cent off selected items.

At some outdoor leisure activity spots, there’s up to 50 per cent discounts available on things like iFLY Dubai, 28 per cent off the classic package at Ski Dubai and 20 per cent off indoor action park, Hub Zero and The Green Planet.

There’s also up to 50 per cent off at some of the city’s fantastic restaurants and bars as well as 50 per cent off some spa treatments at The Spa at Address Boulevard or check out the Heavenly Spa at The Westin, where you’ll get 20 per cent off as the card holder along with up to nine guests.

