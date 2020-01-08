It was also named the No. 1 city in the Middle East and North Africa…

Dubai has been named as the sixth best city in the world and the No. 1 city in the Middle East and North Africa, according to a new report.

American consultancy company, Resonance Consultancy, carried out the World’s Best Cities 2020 study, in which it ranked the world’s best-performing cities that each had a population of more than one million.

At sixth place, Dubai has climbed three places from its position at ninth best city in the world in 2019’s World’s Best Cities report. Abu Dhabi also made it on to this year’s 2020 list, ranking at number 14.

When ranking the cities, the specifications were broken down into six main categories: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion. The factors within these categories included safety, weather and economic prosperity, as well as landmarks, attractions, dining, diversity and culture.

Dubai was ranked at No.3 in the places category, with the report stating that, “Dubai is where you can ride the elevator to the top of the world’s tallest building for a bird’s eye view, cheer on the ponies at the world’s richest horse race and pose for photos in front of the world’s tallest choreographed fountains”.

The report also stated, “The UAE’s president designated 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, and perhaps no other city in the emirates is as religiously open, socially liberal and future-forward as Dubai.”

Dubai Media Office announced the news on their official Twitter account:

#Dubai ranked No. 1 Best City in the Middle East and Africa and among the 10 World’s Best Cities for 2020 in a ranking by North America-based tourism, city and real estate advisors Resonance Consultancy. pic.twitter.com/Vabmq76qwG — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 7, 2020

Here’s the cities that Resonance Consultancy ranked the World’s Best Cities for 2020:

1. London, UK

2. New York, USA

3. Paris, France

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Moscow, Russia

6. Dubai, UAE

7. Singapore, Republic of Singapore

8. Barcelona, Spain

9. Los Angeles, UAE

You might also like Dubai has been named the second best city in the world for driving

10. Rome, Italy

11. San Francisco, USA

12. Madrid, Spain

13. Chicago, USA

14. Abu Dhabi, UAE

Images: Dubai Media Office Twitter