The Instagrammable studio offers two brand new yoga concepts…

More and more Dubai residents are feeling the benefits of regular yoga sessions, and there’s so many great studios available to try now. Latest on the list is the beautiful Shimis, located in Alserkal Avenue, which is now open for yogis of all abilities.

The stunning studio has a ‘beach house’ feel, using soft natural textures and a calming neutral colour palette throughout. Lush green foliage pours out of the walls, while cosy wicker chairs are lined with cushions to create an ambient welcome area. It’s the kind of place you’ll want to stay and relax in long after your class has ended.

There’s a variety of classes available, within two new concepts created by founder and yoga teacher, Simona Stanton. ‘The Box’ combines fitness and flow, within a specially created environment that uses infrared panels to heat the room to between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

The Box uses audio and visual techniques to raise your heart rate as you work out. As the loud beats and neon lights distract you from the stresses of the day, Bioxygen purifies the air to ensure you’re breathing the cleanest oxygen possible.

In addition to The Box is ‘The Greenhouse’, where you’ll find respite in a calming sanctuary, adorned with plants and natural light. Classes at The Greenhouse include vinyasa, yin, hatha, jivamukti, yoga nidra, meditation, deep stretch, prenatal and postnatal yoga, and more.

Once you’re feeling suitably zen, head over to the cafe where you’ll find a range of tasty and healthy treats to indulge in. Fill up on a fresh açai bowl or grab a bottle of cold-pressed Shimis juice to refresh yourself.

Your first class will be Dhs70, plus there’s an offer on at the moment where the more you book the more you save, after-which there’s a variety of memberships available.

Shimis, Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily, various times, from Dhs70. Tel: (04) 284 2077. shimis.com

Images: Provided