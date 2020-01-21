The race is part of a three-leg world series tour…

Are you one of Dubai’s keen cyclists? Well, put on your helmets and mount your saddles as a huge mountain bike race, called Hero Dubai, is coming to the Middle East on Friday February 7, 2020.

For the first time ever, Dubai is hosting the opening leg of the Hero World Series 2020 in Hatta, which will see bikers from 20 countries participate. It kicks off a worldwide mountain biking competition which will go onto take place in Italy and Thailand later this year.

As well as racing, a two-day HERO Dubai Bike Festival will take place from February 6 to 7, with live music, entertainment, expos, parties and even a fashion show. All big races and awards will be on the Friday.

The inaugural round of the HERO mountain bike world championship for 2020, where the HERO #Dubai Hatta tour will be held on mountain paths, for the first time in the Middle East, will take place February 6-8. pic.twitter.com/sQZTbed8YV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 21, 2020

For those competing in the HWS circuit, the Hero Dubai Desert Fascination race will be at the Hatta Nature Park on February 7. Your endurance will be tested with a 63km route featuring elevation gains of up to 1,600m. Registration is priced at Dhs250.

You might also like Huge road cycling race UAE Tour to return to Dubai in February 2020

If you’re not competing but are a keen cyclist and would like to give the trail a go, you can sign up for the 30km race. This will also happen on February 7 and there is a Dhs125 fee to register.

Keen young cyclists (aged four to 12) can get involved with a special race on the Friday at Hatta trail, with registration priced at Dhs80 per child. It includes a HERO Kids 2020 jersey and a HERO kids cap.

Two event sponsor expo and demo’s will take place, perfect for those who want to test out the latest technology and purchase new products. The first will take place at Bluewaters Dubai on January 6 and the second at the Hatta MTB Trail Centre on January 7.

On your marks…

Hero Dubai Bike Festival 2020, Hatta, Dubai, UAE, February 6 and 7, 2020. heroworldseries.com

Images: Facebook