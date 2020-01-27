Prices start from Dhs105 per person with the discount…

February is nearly here and if you feel like fitting your feet back into those brunching glass slippers, there’s an excellent February brunch deal to ease you back in.

Cool Pier 7 restaurant, Atelier M, is offering two-for-one on their Feathers and Pearls Friday brunch throughout the month of February, which works out at Dhs105 per person for soft drinks, Dhs210 per person for house drinks and Dhs265 per person for bubbly.

The brunch will take place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm in the restaurant of Atelier M, with an afterparty kicking off from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on the rooftop terrace.

As well as unlimited drinks, brunch-goers will feast on a selection of chic sharing starters, mains from the a la carte menu and then take as many trips to the dessert table as you like.

The brunch is 1920’s Hollywood themed, so if you’ve got a cool flapper dress or an ensemble with feathers, now’s the time to dig it out. Entertainment will come in the form of a live band, so get those dancing feet warmed up.

That’s not all that’s new either, Atelier M are also offering an awesome new after-party deal which will take place up on the chic rooftop terrace, where you’ll get amazing views of the Dubai Marina.

From 4.30pm until 7.30pm, you’ll enjoy unlimited house beverages for Dhs199. Resident DJs will be on hand to provide the music, with house, RnB, chart and old singalong classics.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, every Friday throughout February, 1pm to 4pm, two-for-one, Dhs105 soft, Dhs210 house, Dhs265 bubbly. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

