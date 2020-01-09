El Camino de Flores at Chingón

If you’re a fan of a lively Saturday afternoon, you’ll love the brand new brunch at modern Mexican eatery, Chingón. Sit out on the terrace for awesome views from its Business Bay location whilst enjoying the live entertainment and DJ. Menu highlights include duck quesadillas, king crab nachos and chimichurri burrata.

Chingón, Business Bay, Dubai, every Saturday, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks. Tel: (04) 873 3377. facebook.com/chingondubai

Iris Brunch at Iris

Iris recently relocated from its original home in Business Bay to a new space at Meydan, and it’s clear that the new location has not had an impact on its legion of followers. Since their Iris Brunch launched, running every Friday, it’s been busy week-upon-week. Food options include fresh hand-rolled sushi, pasta with a choice of truffle sauce or arrabbiata, mini tacos and nachos. You’ll also find a barbecue station, grilling up everything from burgers and chicken to seafood before your eyes.

Iris Brunch, Meydan (next to White), Nad Al Sheba, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs360 food, wine & beer, Dhs420 plus prosecco & cocktails, Dhs520 plus champagne. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Malecon

If you’re not about day brunching, the brand new brunch at Malecon should be just what you’re looking for. It runs every Thursday from 8pm to midnight, which gives you plenty of time to get there after work. Dinner is served as a five-course menu featuring dishes such as sea bass ceviche and tuna tiradito.

Malecon, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, every Thursday, 8pm to 12am, Dhs175 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (04) 346 1111. dxbmarine.com

Elephant Bath at Masti

Cool Indian-inspired restaurant, Masti has just launched their brand new all-weekend brunch, Elephant Bath. Running every Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, live music will set the tone as you tuck into delicious sharing dishes including fiery prawns with red pepper aioli or charcoal-roasted spicy chicken tikka and tomato-chilli caramel. The hand-crafted cocktails are worth a mention too, with flavours of vermouth, pink lemonade hibiscus and prosecco in the MASTI spritz.

Masti, La Mer South, Dubai, every Friday and Saturday, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs400 house drinks package. Tel: (800) 62784. mastidubai.com

Soho Brunch at Soho Garden

For an ultra-chic party affair, check out Soho Garden’s cool new Friday brunch. Make your way through international dishes such as pizza, seafood, sushi and pasta, as well as some awesome Asian dishes. The afterparty takes place at Cafe Mambo from 5pm with DJs on the decks all night. Prepare for day to night dancing – Soho Garden is always packed with people.

Soho Garden, Soho Garden, Racecourse, Grandstand, Al Meydan Road, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Glam Brunch at The Loft by Dubai Opera

Thursday nights mean the weekend has begun and if you’re looking for a new brunch to start the weekend with a bang, we think the five-hour Glam Brunch at The Loft might just be what you’re looking for. It runs every Thursday evening from 9pm to 2am with Hollywood-inspired cocktails and bites including chicken wings, wagyu sliders, fresh salads, truffle risotto and more.

The Loft at Opera, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursdays, 9pm to 2am, Dhs299 soft, Dhs499 premium, Dhs799 champagne. Tel: (04) 362 7312. loftatopera.com

CINE-Manic Brunch at Paramount Hotel

The brand new Hollywood-inspired hotel, Paramount, has just launched their brand new CINE-Manic Brunch which is themed around some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies. A California-style buffet awaits you, with fresh seafood, salads, veggies and various meats. Don’t forget to explore the hotel whilst you’re there which will get you lost in all of the old classic movies.

Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, every Friday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (04) 426 6641. paramounthotelsdubai.com

