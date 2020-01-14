The H Dubai are having FOUR 48 hour flash sales on room rates…

Are you in need of a little staycation to beat the January blues? Well, how about getting discounts of up to 50 percent off a stay at a cool Dubai hotel?

The H Dubai hotel, located on Sheikh Zayed Road have announced four 48 hour weekend flash sales in which you can avail huge discounts on stays there between January 17 and April 30, 2020.

The dates of the flash sales are January 17 to 18, January 24 to 25, January 31 to February 1 and finally, February 7 to 8. You’ll be able to get up to 50 percent off the best available rates on rooms and suites.

With its Downtown location, The H Dubai is within easy reach of some of the city’s most famous tourist destinations, including The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and loads of other amazing attractions. For those in town on business, you’ll be close by to Dubai International Exhibition Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre.

For dining and socialising, the chic hotel has 11 cool bars and restaurants to choose from, including swanky rooftop bar and lounge, 40 Kong, cool Indian restaurant Moombai & Co or British pub-style venue The Lion.

If you’re using your staycation for a bit of self-care time, head to the Quantum Health Club for a workout, then check out the Mandara Spa which offers a range of treatments and spa facilities. When all that’s done, chill out by the pool with a cocktail in hand.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Images: Provided