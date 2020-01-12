There are two special offers on stays between January 15 and 18…

Got a case of the January blues? Fairmont Dubai have launched two brilliant staycation deals that should help – but they’re available for a limited-time only.

Valid on stays this week, between Wednesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 18 2020, two people can enjoy bed and breakfast for just Dhs500 or opt to book a standard room and receive complimentary upgrades and F&B included, from as little as Dhs553.

If you book to stay in a Fairmont Room between those dates, with rates from Dhs553 for two, you’ll get a free upgrade to a One Bedroom Suite as well as access to the swanky Fairmont Gold Lounge, where you’ll enjoy a buffet breakfast in the morning.

That’s not all either. You’ll also receive a complimentary afternoon tea for two as well as free-flowing house beverages during the happy hour in the evening. No staycation or holiday is complete without a bit of a lie in, so you’ll be happy to know you even get a late check-out, too.

If you don’t feel like stretching the purse-strings too much, two people can opt to stay in the Fairmont Room inclusive of breakfast for Dhs500. That’s just Dhs250 each. The breakfast buffet will be available the following morning at Cascades, their cool, modern restaurant.

So what will you find at Fairmont Dubai? The slick hotel boasts two awesome pools; one for the sunrise and one for the sunset so no matter what time of day you fancy catch some rays, you won’t be hindered.

If you’re in the mood for some serious R&R, the hotel spa offers a range of luxury treatments to ensure you leave feeling completely relaxed. There’s also a handful of chic restaurants to choose from for dinner including dine-in-the-dark concept, Noire, where you’ll have a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Race you there…

Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, offer valid on stays between January 15 and January 18 only, starting from Dhs500. Tel: (04) 332 5555. fairmont.com