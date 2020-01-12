From camping under the stars to peaceful desert escapes…

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a moment? You don’t have to fly to some far-flung corner of the world to enjoy a relaxing holiday – there are so many stunning places to stay right here in the UAE.

Here’s our pick of 6 of the most beautiful staycation spots in the UAE…

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

For an idyllic escape from normal life, the stunning resort of Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is absolutely perfect. Nestled among the impressive dunes of the Empty Quarter, with unparalleled views it’s the ultimate desert staycation. There’s 140 rooms, 14 suites and 52 pool villas to choose from and you can spend your time camel-riding, dining under the desert sky or relaxing with their hammam and desert rose spa treatments. Aaaaaand relax…

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1287 per night. Tel: (02) 886 2088. anantara.com

Starlight Camping

For a once-in-a-lifetime night to remember, it doesn’t get much more spectacular than the Starlight Camping experience. You’ll camp out in a luxury bubble tent with uninterrupted views of the stars overhead, making for a peaceful and seriously-wow worthy staycation experience. You won’t be staying on any old camp bed either, there’s a queen size bed, curtains, a sink and a mirror so you won’t have to miss out on any luxuries.

Starlight Camping, Dubai Desert, from Dhs2,100 per night. Tel: (050) 345 5358. Facebook.com/Starlightcampuae

Sunrise Farm, Hatta

If you’re a fan of a more rustic staycation experience, the breathtaking, rocky landscapes of Hatta should do it. The gorgeous Sunrise Farm house there is great for big groups of guests. The actual building is elevated, giving guests awesome views of the mountains and vast foliage stretching out in front of them. Sleeping up to 8 people, the farmhouse comes with a beautiful majlis area which is perfect for entertaining, as well as its very own pool.

Sunrise Farm, Hatta, weekdays from Dhs1,200 per night, weekends from Dhs1,500 per night. visithatta.com

Al Maha Resort

Wake up to unbelievable views of the desert and Hajar Mountain massif (and don’t be surprised to see camels ambling past) when you stay at Al Maha. For the ultimate staycation experience, opt for one of the private villas, complete with its own pool and when you do feel like venturing out, there’s a cool dune drive or nature walk, organised by the hotel.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Ain Road, Dubai, from Dhs2650 per night. Tel: (04) 832 9900. marriott.com

Zaya Nurai Island

A stay at the incredible Zaya Nurai Island might have you waking up feeling like you’re in some faraway paradise like the Maldives, but this is right here in the UAE, in Abu Dhabi. Book to stay in one of the luxury beach villas that look out across the crystal blue waters surrounding the island. These villas are seriously swanky, with a bathtub you can enjoy the views from, a private infinity pool and cabana and their very own kitchens.

Zaya Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE, from Dhs3751 per night. zayanuraiisland.com

Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert

For total tranquility and getting back to nature, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah in the Al Wadi Desert will give you just what you’re looking for. The bedouin-styled villas come with private pools and decks, lounge areas and breathtaking desert views. It’s the perfect place to chill and reflect, with a nature walk in the desert or relaxing with a good book. There’s also archery, bird-watching, a desert trek and camel or horseback riding across the sandy dunes.

The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs2425 per night. Tel: (07) 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Social