A homegrown success story in JLT…

Maiz Tacos began life as a food truck in 2017, touring the city to bring a healthier take on traditional Mexican street food to Dubai. After expanding into a long-teerm pop-up in Dar Wasl Mall, Maiz Tacos opened its first permanent home in JLT last October to meet the growing demand for its fuss-free, affordable dishes.

Found in JLT’s Cluster Y, the restaurant’s decor is simple but welcoming. It’s painted in warm coral and bright coloured stools line the communal-style wooden tables, while alcoves in the walls are filled with cacti resting in tiny terracotta pots, and light boxes display specials and quirky artworks. It’s fresh and cosy, with a glass-fronted kitchen so that guests can watch the chefs at work.

The menu is concise and doesn’t stray too far from the typical dishes we’ve come to expect from a Mexican street food joint. Split between tacos, bowls, burritos and quesadillas, you’ll likely find your favourite dishes among the menu.

Kick off with the guacamole and chips (Dhs35). It’s a simple dish of fresh and tasty guac’, which we delight in dunking crispy corn chips into, while the homemade salsa roja with chips (Dhs25) is a tangy salsa with a subtle kick.

There are seven taco options to choose from. Our favourite is the El Jefe (Dhs45) – a six-hour, slow cooked marinated beef heaped with salsa verde, fresh onion and a punchy cilantro. We’re slightly less impressed with the camarones (Dhs40), shrimp tacos topped with mango salsa and mint leaves – an interesting combination, but it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

On our visit, we’re told that we must try the fried chicken torta (Dhs45), and we’re glad we’re do. Essentially a fried chicken sandwich, lightly fried chicken is served on shredded lettuce and sandwiched between two pieces of crispy baked bolillo bread.

Desserts are a big hit. We order both options – the churros and lotus dip (Dhs30) and the incredible churro ice cream sandwich (Dhs35). The swirled churros sandwich comes with vanilla ice cream, and the mix of hot and cols makes for a delicious contrast. Drizzled with lotus sauce, we savour every bite.

Where Maiz Tacos impresses most is the value for money. No dish on the menu costs more than Dhs45, and it’s the kind of place you could visit without tiring of the dishes nor pulling too hard on your purse strings.

Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sun to Wed noon to 10pm, Thur to Sat noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos

Images: Provided