A smart eParking system will be implemented for all public parking meters…

Soon you’ll no longer have to display your paper parking ticket on your car’s dashboard, as Dubai parking tickets will soon be paperless.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the launch of eParking tickets on Monday, January 27 which means that parking fees will be paid and displayed electronically.

The first phase of the electronic system will be implemented into a selection of Dubai’s parking meters by the end of the first quarter of 2020 and with the aim to cover the whole city by 2022.

Upgraded parking meters will have an interactive touch screen which will allow customers to input their vehicle data and generate an electronic ticket which will be similar to text messages for mobile phones with mParking.

#Dubai‘s @rta_dubai to launch eParking tickets; an innovative solution for paying parking fees in Dubai without the need for a paper ticket. The project which comes in line with #Dubai Paperless Strategy will be implemented in Q1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/nj2LVBhT5Y — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2020

Payment for parking can be done using your Nol card or with coins inserted into the parking meter. The initiative comes as part of the Smart City Initiative and is in line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy, however if you want to print a receipt for payment, you can but you don’t need to display it.

Once you’ve registered your vehicle’s details once using the Nol card it will store the data, so next time you just need to tap the card and your details will show up in the system.

The new system comes in light of feedback from a customer survey conducted by the RTA, in which the public indicated that they would like to see an easier solution for paying and displaying for parking.

rta.ae

Images: @DXBMediaOffice