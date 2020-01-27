The new Soft Mobility Project will encourage walking, cycling and the use of electric scooters…

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to make roads in 27 areas more ‘people-friendly’ by 2024. Changes are already underway in three areas, Karama, Mankhool, and Al Qusais 1, which will be complete by March 2020.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “The plan envisages the use of non-conventional transit means such as walking and cycling as well as the use of electric scooters.”

“It addresses first and last-mile challenges by providing an infrastructure that supports the integration of mobility such as the construction of cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings and rest areas, shaded paths, landscaped areas, parking for rented cars, and bike racks,” he continued.

RTA announced that the project will be ongoing in 2020 and next year at Barsha 1 and 2, Bateen, Baraha, Ras, Al Qusais 2, and Al Qusais Industrial. It hopes that by 2024, 27 areas will be updated with the Soft Mobility Plan.

The aim is to set a strategy for promoting the use of ‘non-motorized transport modes and people-friendly infrastructure’.

With the addition of cycle and pedestrian-friendly lanes, comes the launch of Careem Bike. If you’re looking for an affordable and healthy way to get around the city Careem’s smart bicycles and docking stations are popping up across Dubai.

Once launched, Careem Bikes will be rented on a membership basis, which can be daily, weekly, monthly or yearly basis. You’ll select your membership through the soon-to-launch app called Careem Bike which will be available on the Google Play and App Store.

Images: RTA