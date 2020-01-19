Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Lewis Capaldi’s pre-performance night out, to a reality star or two enjoying a boat party, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Lewis Capaldi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مسرح المجاز (@almajazamphitheatre) on Jan 17, 2020 at 11:36am PST

Superstar singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performed at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah over the weekend. While he remained quiet on social media about what he got up to while he was in the UAE, we did spot him at chic nightclub, SKY2.0 on Wednesday night. We’re hoping he’ll return to the UAE soon for another concert.

Suki Waterhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Jan 15, 2020 at 12:41pm PST

British model Suki Waterhouse is in Dubai at the moment working with Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). She was also spotted checking out Downtown Dubai’s new sky bar and restaurant CÉ LA VI.

Dan and Jacqueline Osborne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:08pm PST

Former TOWIE cast member Dan Osborne and his wife Jacqueline who is fresh from winning I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here are in Dubai enjoying a holiday. The pair have been quiet on their social media except to share a snap from a boat trip in Dubai Canal.

Luis Garcia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) on Jan 15, 2020 at 1:55am PST

Liverpool football player Luis Garcia was in Dubai this week to help launch the new Liverpool FC store at The Dubai Mall. The star held a meet and greet with some of his UAE fans.

Alex George

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex (@dralexgeorge) on Jan 18, 2020 at 6:22am PST

Doctor and former Love Island contestant Alex George is in Dubai on holiday with his girlfriend. The pair have enjoyed a day out on a yacht and some time chilling at the beach by Atlantis, The Palm.

Images: Instagram