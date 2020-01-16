The megastar was spotted in one of Dubai’s newest clubs…

Ahead of his now-sold out upcoming concert in Sharjah this weekend, superstar singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has already made an appearance in the UAE. The Someone You Loved hitmaker prepared for his Friday night show by checking out one of Dubai’s newest nightclubs – SKY2.0.

Lewis Capaldi was instantly recognisable with his signature messy hairdo, wearing a casual waterproof jacket and white tee. The top singer posed for a photo with Dubai-based DJ Chris Wright, who took to Instagram to share the snap.

Famous for his outlandish Instagram stories, hilariously posing in various costumes, and writing some really great tunes, Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify.

In early last year, when he released his debut single Someone You Loved, he charted in 29 different countries and spent seven week at the top of the UK singles chart. It is also spent three weeks at number 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Sharjah concert started from Dhs156 but quickly began to sell out, with some packages reaching over Dhs1,000. Fans also had the chance to pay for a ‘meet and greet’ with the star for Dhs400 which has also sold out.

Set to perform at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Friday January 17, 2020, Capaldi took to social media to announce the news, saying he was “Buzzing to announce my first ever show in UAE! Can’t wait to get over”.

We wonder where else he’ll be spotted while he’s here…