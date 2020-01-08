Dine at Nobu, Hakkasan, Bread Street Kitchen, WHITE Beach and more…

This January, more people than ever are participating in Veganuary, which means eating only plant-based meals for a whole month. Atlantis The Palm setting out to prove that plant-based meals don’t have to be boring, with specially-curated vegan sharing menus at six of luxury restaurants, starting from Dhs175.

For those looking for a family affair, try Bread Street Kitchen with home-cooked dishes like shepherd-less pie or vegan wellington, which is Dhs150 per person for sharing or try Ronda Locatelli where you’ll feast on Italian specialities like a colourful vegetarian pizza, in their Dhs175 vegan sharing menu.

For a Middle Eastern dining experience, Ayamna will provide you with authentic dishes like freekeh salad, falafel and baba ghanoush on their sharing menu, from Dhs175, or dine beachside at WHITE Beach restaurant with fresh salads and light mains and desserts at Dhs175, too.

When ultra-chic is the only way, celebrity-favoured Nobu serve up vegetable sushi rolls, crispy shitake salad and brussel sprout Dan noodle miso ponzu cauliflower with jalapeño dressing and roasted leeks with miso, with their menu priced at Dhs350.

Hakkasan have mastered a delightful vegan sharing menu, Dhs350, with mouthwatering dim sum, vegetable and pine nut lettuce wraps and dishes like tofu, aubergine and shitake hotpot in chilli black bean sauce.

With dishes like these, you won’t even miss the meat.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until January 31, prices and times vary. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantis.com/dubai

Images: Provided