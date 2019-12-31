These vegan restaurants in Dubai serve up tasty burgers, pizzas and even desserts..

January is just hours away and for many, that means adopting a healthier lifestyle heading into the new year.

Plant-based eating has undeniably become one of the biggest health trends of late, so if you’re thinking of taking part in the month-long ‘Veganuary’ challenge or just want to get some more veggies in, here are 20 vegan restaurants in Dubai to try.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Il Borro any more, they go and add vegan dishes to their incredible menu. Promising to deliver, meat-free, dairy-free dishes with a Tuscan twist, diners can enjoy dishes such as beetroot tartare with berries and roasted hazelnuts, baked eggplant and zucchini parmigiani and a sweet chocolate tart with caramelized vegan banana ice cream to finish things on a sweet note.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah St, Dubai, daily noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Healthy Little Secrets

Healthy Little Secrets is a cute cafe in Business Bay, serving up both meat and meat-free health focussed options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All of their dishes are super nutritious and packed full of greens, with low-fat, high protein, low carb, vegan and gluten free all on the menu. They also have a new branch in DIFC Gate Village, so be sure to go down and check them out.

Healthy Little Secrets, DIFC Gate Village, Downtown Dubai, 8am to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 430 6820. facebook.com/healthylittlesecretscafe

Soul Sante

This cute cafe is all about the soul food, and just because it’s meat free doesn’t mean they compromise on the taste. Feast on pulled jackfruit tacos, try white bean falafel and cawli rice, beetroot sliders, rocket avocado salad or snack on delicious protein chocolate bites. For breakfast: try their lentil based eggless omlette, served with a side of pineapple salsa and drizzled with mayo. Everything on the menu is free from soy, sugar and gluten and handily, if you’re big into counting your calories, every meal is labelled.

Soul Sante, Jannah Place, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (050) 783 7685. facebook.com/soulsantecafe

Veganity

Veganity’s name has been on the Dubai vegan circuit since 2017, with their gourmet meat-free meal plan service, however in August they opened their doors to their brand new restaurant in City Walk with a super cute pink blossom theme to the interiors – designed to be photographed. They’ve got over 200 dishes on the menu, from health bowls to vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets.

Veganity, City Walk, Dubai, 10am to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 880 7454. facebook.com/myveganity

Bloom Vegan Kitchen

Whilst they don’t have a physical restaurant yet, you can order takeaway from Bloom Vegan Kitchen, who’s menu is 100 per cent vegan. Try their gluten-free Burrito Bowl, or if you’re in the mood for a burger, try their Vegan Don’t Bite Burger with guac, lettuce, jalapenos, red onion pickles and vegan cheese.

talabat.com

Bareburger

Bareburger have taken the US by storm and now they’re in the UAE doing the same thing. Whilst they do serve meat burgers, they take pride in their vegan Beyond Burger being the juiciest, meat free burger, complete with all the delicious toppings you’d want. There’s branches in City Walk, La Mer, Marina Mall and The Pointe on The Palm.

Bareburger, various locations, Dubai. bareburger.com

Fuchsia Urban Thai

To celebrate Veganuary, Fuchsia Urban Thai are encouraging customers to pick options from their dedicated Very Vegan menu with over 16 items ranging from starters, to mains and desserts. As a reward, the highly popular Corn Fritters will be on house.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (04) 425 3080, Barsha Heights, Dubai Tel: (04) 361 7117, 12pm to 11am, fuchsiame.com

LAO

LAO, the cool Vitanemese restaurant at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, are offering a vegan menu for a limited time only. You will get three delicious courses – a starter, a main and a dessert for just Dhs149. It will be available only until the end of February.

LAO Vegan menu, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until Feb end, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Freedom Pizza

Freedom Pizza are fast becoming a favourite for the health-conscious. Try their ‘free-gan’ pizza with peppers, caramelised onions, jalapenos, onions, cherry tomato, cilantro, vegan cheese and red sauce.

Freedom Pizza, Marina View Towers, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10.30am to 2am, Fri & Sat 10.30am to 4am. Tel: (04) 453 4313. freedompizza.ae

Hakkasan

If you’re looking for fine dining, check out Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan at Atlantis The Palm. They’ve recently introduced new menus catered to vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free and vegetarian diets. Their vegan menu includes dim sum platters, grilled vegetarian Shanghai dumplings, as well as selections of tofu and vegetable dishes, noodle and rice choices.

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 426 2626. hakkasan.com/dubai

Jelly Belly Ice Cream

Need to satisfy your sweet tooth? Jelly Belly already have 12 dairy-free sorbets on offer, however they’ve recently introduced their chocolate coconut scoop, made with all vegan-friendly ingredients.

Jelly Belly Ice Cream, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 10am to midnight Sat to Weds, 10am to 2am Thur and Fri. Tel: (04) 3427387. jellybellyicecream.com

Life ‘N One

Want to feel like you’re in a holistic retreat somewhere right here in Dubai? At Life ‘N One they do just that with yoga classes, mindfulness workshops and an entirely plant-based menu, with eggless omelettes, power salads and fresh smoothies. Try their cashew tzatziki bowl, eggless omelette and Snickers Pie as it comes come highly recommended.

Life ‘N One, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Dubai, Open Daily, 9.30am to 7.30pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. lifenone.com

Little Erth by Nabz&G

This wonderful little café in JLT is beloved by the vegan crew of Dubai. You’ll be welcomed into their cosy nook on the lake level of Cluster J by owners Nabih and Ghalia who launched Little Erth in an attempt to prove that wholesome food can be nutritious, delicious and fun. Their best-selling dishes include the fresh summer rolls – traditional rice paper wraps filled with seasonal veggies, coriander and parsley, served with peanut sauce. Little Erth has also launched a vegan-only meal plan service where you’ll find some of their other top dishes (such as the vegan brownie, truffle mushroom risotto, and vegan meatballs) included.

Little Erth by Nabz&G, Mohammed Ibrahim Tower, JLT Cluster J, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Fri & Sat 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 276 7287. nabzandg.com

LAH LAH

LAH LAH at Zabeel House in the Greens have just launched a vegan-friendly menu with 13 tasty dishes to try. The vegan options include the pomelo salad, Thai green mango salad, green papaya salad, vegetable green curry and wok-fried crispy tofu.

LAH LAH, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 12am, Fri & Sat 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens/restaurants

Miss Tess

Asian eatery, Miss Tess have a vast range of dishes to suit any vegan or gluten-free visitors. Their specially crafted vegan menu has over 30 dishes on it, including tofu teriyaki, maki rolls, fresh soups, crisp salads and delicious desserts like their chocolate banana bochi. It’s all served up with sides of live entertainment too.

Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Downtown Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (05) 498 8505. misstessdubai.com

Phoenix Social Club

This cool new restaurant has recently opened in H Hotel, Downtown Dubai. The menu is all about beautifully crafted small plates that can be shared across the table. While not all of them are vegan-friendly, the vegan ones are actually some of the best on the menu, from their heirloom carrots to their miso pumpkin and sweet potato. They’ve also just introduced a tandoor bread with tofu dish, which is great for vegans.

Phoenix Social Club, H Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thurs to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 338 3434. facebook.com/PhoenixSocialClubDubai

Ronda Locatelli

Italian restaurant Ronda Locatelli at Atlantis The Palm has the largest vegan offering from a non-vegan restaurant in the city. The over 40 items on the strong vegan menu include pizzas, pasta, delicate salads and lots of vegan cheese.

Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Tues 6pm to 10.30pm, Wed closed, Thur 6pm to 11pm, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

Wild & The Moon

Wild & The Moon is one of the vegan restaurants in Dubai with a completely vegan menu with recipes designed by raw vegan experts. Their menu includes fresh pressed juices, hot drinks such as lattes made with vegan milk, coffee and herbal infusions, raw vegan bars, super bowls and even desserts. They’re also doing their bit for the environment, striving for zero per cent food waste by 2020, by way of recycled materials.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 9am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 343 3392. wildandthemoon.com

Wildflower Poke

Fancy all the green goodness of a poke bowl delivered right to you? Wildflower Poke do a greenheart vegan bowl, which comes with crispy tofu, kale, peppers, quinoa, pomegranate seeds and other veggies. You can also enjoy vegan burgers at Wildflower, which claims to look, cook, and satisfy like beef without GMOs, soy, or gluten. They even have vegan ice creams, desserts and cold brews.

Wildflower Poke, Studio City, Dubai, daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (4) 557 4329. wildflowerpoke.com

Urban Bistro

This healthy cafe in Media City is popular for its diverse menu and health-conscious options. Vegans can go for dishes such as the super green power salad or beetroot and apple salad.

Urban Bistro Cafe, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 7.30am to 10pm, Fri & Sat 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 362 4330. urbanbistro.ae

