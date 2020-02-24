This looks awesome…

Skate fans across the country will be pleased to know that a brand new skate park is set to open its doors in the UAE’s adventure emirate, Ras Al Khaimah. Located in Saqr Park, Ras Al Kahimah’s largest recreational park, the new attraction is launching with a three-day event from Thursday February 27 to Saturday February 29.

The free launch party invites members of the public to join from 3pm to 10pm each day, where there will be plenty of skateboarding sessions, music and games. You’ll also find a range of exciting food and beverage pop up stalls and retail craft vendors, in partnership with Ripe Market.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) developed the 620 square metre outdoor attraction in response to UAE’s growing skating community. The skate park will include a range of challenging obstacles, including a bowl, pyramids, ledges, banks and round rails.

Make sure you’re there on Friday February 28 for the chance to check out renowned international skateboarders including 15-year-old Isabelly Avila, her father Garcia Rodriguez and 13-year-old Virginia Fortes Aguas, who will be leading workshops for fans to pick up key techniques, skills and tricks.

This is the first skate park in Ras Al Khaimah, and has been designed with a unique shape, centred within the greenspace of a Ghaf Tree reserve. Known as the national tree of the UAE, the ghaf tree is a prominent feature in Saqr Park, providing plenty of shaded areas to enjoy the outdoor space throughout the cooler months.

Saqr Park, Ras Al Khaimah, Thursday Feb 27 to Saturday Feb 29, 3pm to 10pm, free. visitrasalkhaimah.com

