Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem have teamed up to release launch 780 pedal-assisted bikes, available to hire across the city. There are currently 78 docking stations, which can be found via the Careem Bike mobile application.

The app will also be required to ‘unlock’ the Careem Bike every time you use it. You’ll need to create an account which will be linked to your bank card for the payment. On the app you’ll also be able to see whether your nearest docking station is full, half full, or empty.

To unlock the bicycle, you simply need to scan the QR code on the bicycle and enter a five-digit code from the application into the station. Careem advises that cyclists should get off their bicycles crossing the road, wear a protective helmet and a reflective vest, only sit on the bicycle seat and ride on the right side of the bicycle track.

RTA and Careem officially launched the first-of-its-kind bike sharing service in the region, covering numerous areas, such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra. pic.twitter.com/FgFS97rdxP — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 22, 2020

Prices are set at Dhs20 for one day, Dhs50 for a weekly membership, Dhs75 for a monthly membership and Dhs420 for one year (less than Dhs2 per day). However, you’re only able to hire the Careem Bike for 45 minutes at a time. If you run over that limit, there’s a Dhs10 for every additional 30 minutes.

RTA has already laid 425 kilometres of bicycle tracks, in areas such as Saih Al Salam, Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah Beach Road, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and more. There are plans over the next few years to increase this to 647 kilometres by 2023.

“This service contributes to Dubai sustainability efforts and encourages residents and tourists to enjoy an active and healthy life, providing them with a new transportation option that will improve mobility across the city,” said Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer.

