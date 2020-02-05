Move over ladies, it’s time to let the gents get some deals, too…

Ladies’ nights have become synonymous with Dubai, with girls getting some pretty great drinks deals and discounts across town every day of the week.

But what about the guys, we hear you yell? Well, we’ve done some digging and found the best gents night deals around Dubai that will help plan a guys night in the blink of an eye.

Here are our top picks…

Various days

Publique

WHAT: Two hours’ unlimited house beverages for Dhs199

WHEN: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

From Sunday to Wednesday every week, French Alpine style bar Publique do a ‘drunch’ for the boys, where Dhs199 will get you two hours of unlimited house beverages, including beer, from 9pm.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday, from 9pm, 2 hour drunch package Dhs199. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Monday

UBK

WHAT: Two free house drinks

Grab your mates and head to UBK on a Monday for their ‘Monday MAN-day’ deal where you’ll get two free house beverages between 6pm and 8pm.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Mondays from 6pm to 8pm, two free selected house beverages for guys. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

Qwerty

WHAT: Two free house drinks

Perfect for those working in Dubai Media City, Qwerty’s ‘Madmen Monday’ offers gents two complimentary drinks between 6pm and 8pm.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Monday’s 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Tuesday

Asia De Cuba

WHAT: Free unlimited house drinks for two hours

Every Tuesday night at this great spot at The Westin, guys get free house drinks from 7pm to 9pm as do ladies until 12midnight. There’s also 50 per cent off a special menu for food. Make sure to book a table as they go fast.

Asia De Cuba, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai. Tue 7pm to midnight for ladies, 7pm to 9pm for guys. Tel: (04) 511 7333. asiadecuba.com/dubai

Cavalli Club

WHAT: Three course meal and three drinks for Dhs150

It’s all about the boys at luxe bar, club and lounge, Cavalli Club on a Tuesday. You’ll get a 3-course meal, plus three selected beverages for Dhs150. If you just fancy nibbles, opt for the sushi and bubbles option.

Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8.30pm onwards. Tel: (05) 991 0400. cavalliclub.com

The Hideout

WHAT: Four hours’ unlimited drinks for Dhs150

Huge screens showing sport? Check. Unlimited beer? Check. Delicious food? Check. The Hideout have everything you need for a night with the lads and even better, this deal will get you four hours’ unlimited drinks and a three-course meal for just Dhs150 every Tuesday. You can’t say fairer than that…

The Hideout, Marina Bybloss Hotel, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs150. Tel: (058) 534 6000. facebook.com/Thehideoutdubai

Koubba Bar

WHAT: Four cocktails for Dhs160

It’s all about the guys on a Tuesday at Koubba Bar. With their newly launched gents night, guys will be able to get four specially tailored cocktails for Dhs160.

Koubba, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, Tuesdays 5pm to 3am, Dhs160 for four drinks for guys. Tel: (04) 4323 232. jumeirah.com

La Cucina

WHAT: Two hours of free-flowing beer and three antipasti for Dhs245

La Cucina is the brand new Italian restaurant that has opened at Club Vista Mare. On Tuesdays from 7pm, guys can get two hours of free-flowing beer and three antipasti for Dhs245. If the girls are joining, they’ll get two hours’ free flow and three antipasti for Dhs150.

La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 568 2104. facebook.com/LaCucinaItalianKitchenDubai

Observatory

WHAT: Three hours’ unlimited wings and beers for Dhs150 or a main course and a bottle of house wine or three beers for Dhs150

Gents’ night is slowly cementing itself as an actual thing now in Dubai and old-Dubai favourite, Observatory are following suit with their awesome new gents’ night deal where from 12pm to 11pm guys can get three hours’ unlimited wings and beers for Dhs150 or a main course and a bottle of house wine or three beers for Dhs150.

Observatory, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 11pm, unlimited wings & beers, Dhs150, 5pm to 11pm, main course and a bottle of wine or three beers for Dhs150. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

The Lion by Nick & Scott

WHAT: Buy one get one free on everything all day

Whilst this offer may not be specific to just guys, it’s worth mentioning that The Lion by Nick & Scott do a buy one get one free deal on food and drink all day, every Wednesday. As well as that, there’s throwback 80s and 90s music playing all day so go on a nostalgia trip.

The Lion by Nick & Scott, The H Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Wednesdays, all day. Tel: (04) 359 2366. facebook.com/TheLionDubai

The Penthouse

WHAT: 3 course meal for Dhs150

There’s something for every one at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Whilst Tuesdays might technically be considered their ‘ladies night’ (with three free drinks for them), guys and girls can get a special three course menu between 8pm and 11pm for Dhs150.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 455 9999. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Weslodge Saloon

WHAT: Two free house drinks and 50 percent off mains

Every Tuesday head to Weslodge for their ‘Two for the Boys’ deal. From 7.30pm ’till midnight you will get two welcome house drinks and 50 percent off main dishes from the menu.

JW Marriot Marquis Tower, Business Bay, Dubai. Tuesday’s 7.30pm till midnight, two free house beverages and 50 per cent off mains. Tel: (04) 560 1700. weslodge.ae

BFF

WHAT: Two free drinks

Whilst Tuesday nights are predominantly ladies nights at BFF, they’re also looking after the guys too, with two free drinks between 8pm and 10pm if you order a main meal. If you are planning to take your lady friend, she can get five complimentary drinks and 25 percent discount on food between 8pm and 3am. There’s a man cave waiting for you with foosball and pool tables galore.

BFF, Movenpick Ibn Battuta Gate, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Tuesdays 8pm to 10pm, two complimentary drinks for guys. Tel: (052) 1777541. facebook.com/bffdxb

Leonardo

WHAT: One free drink and 25 percent off food

On Tuesday’s Leonardo at Dubai Marina offer guys a free house beverage between 7pm and 11pm. Even better, guys will then get a further 25 percent off food and beverages.

Leonardo, Stella Di Mare, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, one complimentary beverage for gents. Tel: (04) 563 5555. facebook.com/leonardodubai

Ting Irie

WHAT: Selected food and drinks for Dhs30

Every Tuesday from 8pm ’til 12am, guys can get selected food and bevvies for Dhs30. It’s essentially like an all night happy hour and, let’s face it, everyone loves a long happy hour.

Ting Irie, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Tuesdays, Dhs30 on selected food and drinks. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Wednesday

KYO

WHAT: 50 per cent off selected drinks

This cool Japanese restaurant can be found at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. If you haven’t visited The Pointe yet, when you do – trust us- you’ll be amazed by the views. Check out their Yazuka gents’ night on a Wednesday with 50 per cent off selected drinks from 7pm to midnight.

KYO, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 557 5182. facebook.com/KYOrestaurantdubai

The 44

WHAT: One free house spirit

There’s not just one but two gents’ nights at The 44; one on a Wednesday and one on a Saturday. From 8pm to 11pm you can get one free selected whiskey. It’s a super-casual bar that’s always playing the latest sports games.

The 44, Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wednesdays and Saturdays 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 581 1758. facebook.com/the44dubai

Q43

WHAT: Burger or three dishes and a drink for Dhs100 & free pool all night

Q43 is the ever popular spot in Media One Tower, with four pool tables and great daily drinks deals. On Wednesdays, guys can enjoy a burger and house beverage or a choice of 3 dishes for Dhs100 and free pool all night. Play whilst you enjoy their daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm with two-for-one on selected drinks.

Q43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, every Wednesday. Tel: (04) 443 5403. q43dubai.com

The Dubliner’s

WHAT: Three free drinks and 50 percent off food

Now this is a deal that will definitely go down well. Every Wednesday from 6pm to 10pm, guys will get three free drinks and 50 per cent off the food bill at The Dubliner’s. The bar is always playing sport on the big screens, so it’s the perfect excuse to get the lads together.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, Wednesday’s 6pm to 10pm, three house beverages and 50% off food bill. Tel: (04) 702 2455. thedubliners-dubai.com

Mr Miyagi’s

WHAT: Two dishes and a spirit house mixer for Dhs99

On Wednesdays, Mr Miyagi’s award-winning ladies’ night offers something for the boys too. For Dhs99 guys can enjoy two dishes of their delicious Asian cuisine and a complimentary spirit house mixer.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 5pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Saturday

Nezesaussi Grill

WHAT: Happy hour from 4pm to 2am every Friday

With Nezesaussi Grill’s extra-long Friday happy hour, you’ll have no excuse to round up the boys for an afternoon of sports. It’s happy hour from 2pm to 2am every single Friday. Hurrah.

Nezesaussi Grill, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. facebook.com/NezesaussiGrill

Wavehouse

WHAT: Full English, two beers and unlimited wave rider for Dhs120

Have the ultimate boys day at entertainment destination Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm. On Saturdays, feast on a full English breakfast with two beers and unlimited access to the wave-rider machine for Dhs120. The venue constantly screens the Premier League football games, too.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, every Saturday, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 426 2626. facebook.com/wavehousedubai

