The final snap of the laptop closing on a Thursday evening means the weekend is finally here for most of us. If you’ve lived in Dubai a while, you’ll probably know that celebrating the end of the working week can get a bit costly.

We’re here to help, with some great deals, happy hours and offers to make Thursday nights a little less pricey…

1. Get 50 percent off beverages and pool at this new bar

Baby Q is the brand new bar on the 43rd floor of Media One Hotel in Dubai’s Media City. It occupies the spot formerly held by Q43, but expect a whole new vibe when you pay it a visit. There are tropical hues of pink and green everywhere in the new venue, with plush couches, a cool camouflage design on the ceiling and retro artwork on the walls. A ‘golden hour’ happy hour will run from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday to Friday, with a 50 percent discount on food, selected beverages and pool.

BABY Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, opening September, 17 at 10.30pm. @babyqdubai

2. Sip on selected house drinks for Dhs23

Ultra-chic bar and restaurant, Twenty Three is offering selected wine, spirits and beer, priced at Dhs23 during its daily happy hour slot, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. Hungry? Try the Angus beef sliders or ginger miso chicken bites. Now the weather has cooled down, we recommend bagging a spot on the stunning outdoor terrace, from where you’ll have amazing views of the glittering city.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, open daily 4pm to 10.23pm. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

3. Tuck into unlimited cheese and wine

Cafe W (or Cafe M as you’d know it by day) in Media One Hotel has a wine and cheese offering every Tuesday and Thursday between 7pm and 10pm. The spread is described as a ‘cheese fest’, which will be washed down with three hours of unlimited red or white wine for Dhs169, or go for the bubbles package, priced at Dhs199.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dhs169 house wines, Dhs199 bubbles. Tel: (04) 427 1000. More info on website.

4. Check out a ladies’ night brunch… on a yacht

Two of the things Dubai does really well is a ladies’ night and a yacht party. Well, this cool Thursday ladies’ night takes place on the Lotus Mega Yacht. It’s part of a new sunset series of yacht events named DXSea, marketed by global lifestyle brand, Candypants. You’ll get three hours of unlimited selected drinks and food brought to your table. The guys are welcome too.

DXSea ladies’ night, Lotus Mega Yacht, every Thursday, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents. candypants.events

5. Bite into this burger and drink deal

For those low-key Thursdays, McGettigan’s at Souk Madinat Jumeirah offers a great ‘burger and pint’ deal that’s perfect for a quick post-work catch up. Choose a signature McGettigan’s beef or chicken burger, and wash it down with a pint of selected beer for Dhs89.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, every Thursday, Dhs89. Tel: 04 447 0219. mcgettigans.com/madinat-dubai

6. Go on a date night without breaking the bank

Date nights in Dubai can tend to pull a little hard on the purse strings, especially when you’re trying to impress. You can be savvy about it though, as cool Pier 7 restaurant, Atelier M has a great deal. Enjoy a three-course dinner for two including roasted artichoke Tortellini, roasted lamb shank and a delicious salted caramel flan, for Dhs259. Those Dubai Marina views from Atelier M’s rooftop bar will never fail to amaze.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs259 for two. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

7. Feast on a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine

For a chilled out Thursday night catch up with friends, urban Italian restaurant Motorino has just the deal for you. Every day, you can avail a fantastic deal, where 1 starter, two mains, 1 dessert and a bottle of house wine will cost you just Dhs199 per couple.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, offer available every day from 5pm to 10pm, Dhs199 per couple. Tel: (04) 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

8. Enjoy unlimited food, drinks and evening pool and beach access

Visiting the pool and beach doesn’t just have to be in the day time. Stunning Dubai beach club, White Beach, invites you to join on Thursday evenings. Sip on bottomless selected drinks, graze on unlimited food and dip and out of the water, with pool and beach access.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs300 gents. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com

9. Throw it back with this 90’s brunch

If you’ve lived in Dubai for a while, you’ll probably be familiar with cheeky Thai bar, Mr Miyagi’s. Visit on a Thursday night and throw it back to the 90’s with the Ice Rice Baby Brunch, with three hour’s unlimited drinks and five courses of Asian food for Dhs249.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 8pm, Dhs249. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mr-miyagis.com

10. Dip into an evening at one of Dubai’s coolest pools

For a relaxing Thursday evening spent in the pool, head to Cove Beach, which is arguably one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs at the moment. Entry is Dhs200 which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. The deal is on all day from opening at 10am. The beach closes at 7pm, but the pool is open until 10pm.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Thursdays, 10am to 10pm, Dhs200 entry redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

11. Enjoy happy hour, every hour

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace, where there’s English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs32.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

12. Check out an evening brunch

Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is arguably one of the most fashionable spots in Dubai right now. If you fancy getting a slice of the Insta-worthy action, why not head to its Thursday night brunch? There’s three hours of unlimited house drinks, plus Japanese bites for Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for guys.

Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7.45pm to 10.45pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 for guys. Tel: (04) 455 9999. fivehotelsandresorts.com

13. Try a Middle-Eastern pairing menu

Acclaimed Australian-Lebanese chef Greg Malouf has brought his flair for Middle Eastern flavours to Phoenicia restaurant, with an exciting new dining concept. Available from Thursday to Saturday night, the Sahtein Toast & Taste menu is priced at just Dhs299 per couple. It includes two starters, two main courses and a shared dessert, along with two drinks per course. Standout dishes include a rich seafood stew in crab broth, and salmon skewers with preserved lemon cream.

14. Fill up on all-you-can-eat sushi

An all-you-can-eat option is available at the delightful Toshi at Grand Millennium Hotel, and everyday from 7pm to 11pm, you’ll find a different set menu with delicious items available. It’s Thai and Chinese night on Saturday and Wednesday, sushi night on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and Asian Cuisine is the highlight on Monday and Friday. The all-you-can-eat feast includes starter, soup, salad, main course and a dessert. The cost? Just Dhs195 per person if you’re having soft drinks, and Dhs299 if you want house beverages.

Toshi, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm daily – menu changes, Dhs195 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 4234170. millenniumhotels.com

15. Start the weekend off with pizza or a burger and a beverage

For an evening spent feeling like you’re in an English pub garden, visit Garden on 8 in Dubai’s Media One Hotel. Every day from 4pm, you can tuck into one of their delicious pizzas and wash it down with a selected beer for Dhs99. On Tuesdays, a burger and a drink is Dhs99 from 6pm onwards.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm until late. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

