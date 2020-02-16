Say hello to your new sundowner spot…

Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a brand new spot to enjoy poolside drinks, delicious Mediterranean dishes and panoramic Marina views. Paros is located on the 46th floor of the newly-opened Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and has opened its doors to the public.

Perfect for when the weather starts to warm up a little, the chic infinity pool offers large daybeds from which to enjoy views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Emirates Golf Course, Arabian Gulf and beyond.

In the restaurant, you’ll find a plethora of Mediterranean dishes to feast on, from cheese saganaki and smoked eggplant salad, to grilled octopus with rock salt and mashed chickpeas and moussaka and Greek-style keftedes.

If it’s cocktails you’re looking for Paros offers a wide range of exotic drinks, curated and prepared by the in-house mixologist. You’ll also find a daily happy hour, called ‘Sundowners at Paros’, where from 4pm to 8pm, there’s cocktails, house wine, beer and spirits for Dhs30.

Apart from great views, the rooftop bar and restaurant also offers chic lounge vibes thanks to the warm wooden interiors and cosy soft furnishings. With plenty of rattan decor, the Mediterranean restaurant has a bohemian inspired design.

Out on the terrace, you’ll find a mix of high and low tables, perfect for enjoying a cocktail or two while the sun sets behind the pool. Or, get your ‘Gram game on point from the cute swing chair perfectly positioned looking out towards the view.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Restaurant: Sunday to Thursday 11am to 1am, Thursday and Friday 11am to 3am, Bar: Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Images: Jade Wills Photography