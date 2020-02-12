Avail doggy discounts of up to 50 percent off your total bill…

Are you someone who struggles to leave your beloved dog at home when you go out for dinner? Well, not to worry – there’s loads of pet-friendly restaurants and cafes here in Dubai for some quality-time with your four-legged friend.

There’s an app named Flopster that shows you all of the surrounding pet-friendly establishments in your area, and if you download it, you’ll get discounts on your bill at certain places when you take your dog.

Sounds like the ‘dogs dinner’ to us…

Chicago Meatpackers

Pet-friendly discount: 15 percent off your bill

The clue’s in the name but Chicago Meatpackers are serious about their carnivorous dishes, which will likely please your furry friend if you’re in the habit of giving them some snacks as you dine. Situated at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, the view from their terrace is truly gorgeous as it gazes out to Atlantis The Palm. Alongside the meatier dishes like the Tomahawk steak or cajun spiced lamb chops, order a side of the crispy Brussel sprout chips with a soy caramel glaze. You won’t regret it.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed, 12pm to 12am, Thurs & Fri, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 580 7983. chicago-meatpackers.com

Spill The Bean

Pet-friendly discount: 15 percent off your bill

Take your pet pooch along with you to this artsy cafe in Arabian Ranches where they can chill out as you get lost in one of the many books available for you to read. It’ll be a guilt-free mealtime too, as the cafe focuses on healthy and nutritious alternatives to some classic dishes, like whole wheat pancakes or mama’s egg sandwich, served with lettuce and tomato slices on brown bread.

Spill The Bean, The Sustainable City, Dubai, 7.30am to 8pm, daily. Tel: (04) 242 8671. facebook.com/spillthebean

Counter Culture Cafe

Pet-friendly discount: 50 percent off your bill

Counter Culture Cafe is one of Dubai Marina’s more relaxed spots. They welcome dogs on their outdoor terrace which is the ideal spot to lunch alfresco with your four-legged friend at your feet and they serve up some awesome all-day breakfasts every day of the week, with hearty dishes like avocado toast, different Benedict options and a neighbourhood breakfast on the menu.

Counter Culture Cafe, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, 6am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Boston Lane Cafe

Pet-friendly discount: Buy one coffee, get one free

For the health-conscious and the Instagrammers, Boston Lane Cafe is one to pop on your must-visit list. Reached through a stunning cobblestone courtyard in Al Quoz, you can tuck into colourful acai bowls, or if a heartier breakfast is your most important meal of the day, their brekkie roll with scrambled egg, vintage cheddar, mozzarella and a homemade tomato relish are worth a try. When you’re done, take a stroll around the cute boutique clothing stores that are also found in The Courtyard. Whilst your pet pooch isn’t allowed inside, they’re welcome to chill outdoors on the cute picnic benches with you.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B St, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 7pm, daily. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

