There’s so much for you and your pet to see and enjoy!

The UAE summer is almost upon us, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors with your furry family member.

Laetitia Guidicelli, founder of Flopster – an app that connects pet lovers with a choice of pet-friendly activities, tours and stays – has shared her top seven dog escapes and adventures with us below.

“In recent years, we have seen a real uptick in the number of dog owners in the emirates, and with our four-legged friends considered part of the family, more and more dog owners are looking for experiences where they can bring their pets along too,” said Laetitia.

So, set your alarm clocks, escape the city and enjoy these top pet-friendly activities:

Swim and hike at Wadi Showka

Wadi Showka is a popular location right now as water levels at the wadi are relatively high – so it’s definitely worth visiting before it becomes dry. The spot is suitable for beginners and the hiking conditions to the first pool are flat and easy for both humans and dogs.

Top tip: Arrive before 7am to avoid the crowds.

Hike and kayak at Hatta Dam

This outing is the perfect combination of mountain hiking and water activities. The trail starts from the Hatta Wadi Hub and it’s then an approximate 4km hike before it ends at Hatta Kayak. Cool off with a spot of kayaking on the dam with your doggie aboard and enjoy the stunning views together.

Bonus: The outdoor activities also include water-based adventures to help beat the summer heat.

Water sports in Fujairah

Those of you who enjoy scuba diving will be thrilled to know there’s a scuba diving centre in Fujairah that is pet-friendly – meaning you can scuba dive with your dog. Extreme Water Sports also offers up other water sport activities that you can enjoy with your pet, ranging from kayaking to paddle boarding and even snorkelling.

Kayaking in Abu Dhabi Mangrove

Flopster has recently launched “Clean the Ocean with Paws” – a new programme of clean-ups at beaches and mangroves, with your dog in tow. The experience includes paddling to an island to spot swans and other wild birds.

Note: Kayaks and bags for waste collection will be provided.

Dog island adventure in Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

In partnership with @kkashtaa, Flopster brings pet lovers a boating adventure from Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. You will sail through the mangroves by boat and stop at a secret desert island where the dogs can run off-leash, swim and play in the water. Kayaking is also included.

Offer: Use code FLOPSTER and get 20 per cent off the three-hour cruising package for up to seven people with pets. Make your bookings on WhatsApp on 056 366 5335.

Visit Flamingo beach at RAK

This popular public beach in Ras Al Khaimah got its name thanks to the two huge flamingo statues. A number of restaurants have opened up nearby for the convenience of visitors. There is ample parking available at the beach access point.

The desert

Living in the UAE, we are blessed to be surrounded by acres of open space in the form of desert. In particular, the open areas behind Arabian Ranches and Jumeirah Village Triangle, Mirdif and Al Qudra are great places for your dog to run around and get some well-needed exercise.

Flopster doggie meet-ups are regularly arranged at these secret spots, too.

To find out more about doggie meet-ups, events, experiences and much more, download the ‘Flopster’ app for Android and Apple phones, and follow them on Instagram at @meetpetlovers

flopster.com