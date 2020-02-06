Sky 5 Dubai will occupy the spot on the 40th floor of The H Hotel…

What’s On first announced that popular rooftop bar 40 Kong had closed its doors back in November 2019, but for those who were dismayed at the news, fear not, a brand new Dubai rooftop bar is set to open there soon.

Sky 5 Dubai rooftop bar and lounge will take the coveted position on the 40th floor of The H Dubai hotel, which offers guests unparalleled views on either side and, most impressively, a stunning Dubai skyline view.

Whilst we are not yet sure when the bar will officially open, we’re told it will be around May 2020, so watch this space.

The new bar will be an outpost of popular Moroccan bar Sky 5, which can be found in the city of Marrakech. It’s known there as a ‘tapas bar and restaurant’ so we think we can expect the same sort of offering at the new Dubai spot.

Alongside food, Sky 5 in Marrakech serves up cocktails, shisha, live entertainment and guest performers, so it’s likely that Sky 5 Dubai will follow suit, although we don’t know yet for sure.

There has been some activity on Sky 5 Dubai’s social media in 2020 already, with posts on their official Instagram page telling followers to ‘stay tuned, we’re coming soon’, accompanied by the hashtags #Sky5Dubai and #EX40Kong.

When it opens, Sky 5 Dubai will be the latest international concept to open its doors in Dubai in the past few months. In 2019, the Dubai outpost of Amazonico (made famous in Madrid), Mykonos export Nammos and outpost of famous New York restaurant Indochine all opened their doors.

In 2020 so far, we’ve seen the launches of hotly-anticipated Asian export, CÉ LA VI in the Address Sky View hotel as well as world-famous Chinese restaurant, Hutong.

That’s not all though, there’s plenty more bars and restaurants set to open in Dubai this year…

Sky 5 Dubai, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, coming soon. @sky5dubai

Images: Social