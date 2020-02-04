Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi will be lead by celebrity chef, Pierre Gagnaire…

After announcing the plans back in August 2019, the eagerly-anticipated UAE outpost of famous French restaurant Fouquet’s, is now open at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

The high-end brasserie style restaurant comes under the helm of French celebrity chef, Pierre Gagnaire, who runs 15 other restaurants around the world that have a combined total of 15 Michelin stars.

Fouquet’s has strong ties with the world of art and culture and the brand already has a number of well-established restaurants in exclusive locations across the globe, including the original in Paris, as well as Cannes, Toulous and Marrakech.

The new high-end brasserie-style outpost at the Louvre Abu Dhabi promises to ‘follow in the gastronomic footsteps of the original Fouquet’s, which opened on the Champs-Elysées in 1899.’

Diners, who are advised to dress ‘casual chic’, can expect a number of signature French dishes on the menu as well as a range of international offerings – some with a nod to the local Arabic culture.

As with the rest of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the new restaurant was designed by architect Jean Novel and echoes the design of the rest of the museum’s stunning structure with Arabic patterns and features that make the most of natural light, air and water.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, commented: “Abu Dhabi is known for its collaborations with some of the world’s premier brands and this prestigious new partnership with Barrière Group is yet another fine example.”

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi isn’t Pierre Gagnaire’s first restaurant in the UAE – he’s also at the helm of Pierre’s Bistro & Bar in Dubai.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, open Tuesday to Sunday, closed Monday, lunch 12pm to 3pm, dinner 7pm to 12am (1am Thursday and Friday). Tel: (600) 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Facebook/Supplied